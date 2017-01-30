I have been told that the huge Amazon distribution centre being built in Leeds was originally earmarked for Newmarket but they were dissuaded from that site as the issue of the S106 would have been forced and neither Yorkcourt (or whatever they're called now) or the council want the issue exacerbating by another planning application.



It's obvious that both Yorkcourt and Box are playing the long game in the hopes that Wakefield Trinity will leave the City, get relegated or go bust leaving them free and clear to clean up.[/quote]



I am sorry but you actually believe Wakefield would turn away Jobs and investment just to avoid the possibility that the developer and land owner would have to build us a stadium. The stadium would be of benefit to Wakefield council because I don't think the arrangement required them to put any money into it so why should they side with the developer. I thought some of the other posts were crazy but this is by far the one that is most out there.

i would reiterate other than some wild allegations can someone explain to me on what grounds we could pursue the council through the courts.