TrinityIHC wrote: Is waiting them out not an option? If they are waiting for us to move along so they can just build and not have to hook us up with a stadium, can't we just dig in and make the loss of profits a worse option than just building the damn stadium?

They could wait us out far longer than we could them.As an aside, planning permission is only valid for 5 years or so if a start has not been made. With Newcold being under a separate planning application, has any work actually started on the original planning so not to void the outline. The road could constitute a start however I'm not sure if this was part of the Newcold development or not.