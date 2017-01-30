Is waiting them out not an option? If they are waiting for us to move along so they can just build and not have to hook us up with a stadium, can't we just dig in and make the loss of profits a worse option than just building the damn stadium?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, 60sCat, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, bentleberry, bigalf, braytontiger, coco the fullback, djcool, drdnght, Dreadnaught, eastardsley, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Sandal Cat, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, Yahoo [Bot] and 247 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|