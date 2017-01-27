|
|
Trinity1315 wrote:
Is it reasonable to assume that should we have to shift to Dewsbury (Easter? or have I misunderstood the inference?) that that would be an appropriate time to air things in public (which is surely long overdue)
I really don't understand how something like this can drag on for so long without some inquisitiveness from the local press. Do they have reporters nowadays ? Are they shrouded by the same cloak that seems to be preventing anyone else privy to all the facts, from going public?
Just another moment of frustration!
Regarding the press, it does seem noticeable the press reluctance to get involved with our dilemma, usually they'll print and be damned even if it upsets under the banner of " in the interests of the public". Print both sides of the story by all means and let the public decide who are "the bad ones" in all this.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:51 pm
|
|
Correct. Conspicuous by their absence.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:18 pm
|
|
If presume the press are kept in the dark regarding what is going on like the supporters. I guess they are not interested because what do they have to report on, a developer who currently is to reach the agreed threshold to build a stadium and a council who have nothing to enforce at this time.
All we know is that Belle Vue is an embarrassment and if nobody pays to redevelop then we will need to move to Dewsbury with no indication of what we do then.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:49 pm
|
|
Whilst I am very much pro Wakefield that is exactly how I read it. Let's face it guys we were given a bad deal. Ok the council can show more verbal support but if the square footage hasn't been built how can it be enforced?
I accept the white monstrosity should have been incorporated into the square footage and that is where the council have let us down. Beyond that, we've been screwed by an agreement which at the moment has no commercial viability and legally we can't push it since the terms of the agreement haven't been broken.
I know my view may not resonate with the sentiment of many on here but I'm just trying to see the wood for the trees.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:41 pm
|
|
Reading between the lines. Possibly another building is being planned for the site?, and now they also wish to operate outside the original agreement. The council clearly realise this will cause a S***storm if it happens, but have tied their own hands after the newcold fiasco.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:01 pm
|
|
The Newcold site should not have been allowed outside the S106 agreement and this could be challenged retrospectively in court. The Council could be found to have acted incompetently with some form of compensation to the Stadium Trust being the result. The court case might also open a big can of worms with WMDC being forced to admit that they didn't fulfil their duties for ulterior motives. Mr Box may be held accountable for his statement on live radio that WMDC had "taken legal advice", a statement that seems to be a total fabrication.
I have been told that the huge Amazon distribution centre being built in Leeds was originally earmarked for Newmarket but they were dissuaded from that site as the issue of the S106 would have been forced and neither Yorkcourt (or whatever they're called now) or the council want the issue exacerbating by another planning application.
It's obvious that both Yorkcourt and Box are playing the long game in the hopes that Wakefield Trinity will leave the City, get relegated or go bust leaving them free and clear to clean up.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:59 pm
|
|
It's obvious that both Yorkcourt and Box are playing the long game in the hopes that Wakefield Trinity will leave the City, get relegated or go bust leaving them free and clear to clean up.[/quote]
You have it spot on Avenger, that is the biggest problem for Trinity, they [Yorkcourt & Box] look as though they hold all the aces! how good a card player is MC, i think we will soon find out.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:16 pm
|
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
|
I sincerely hope that something very positive for the future good of Wakefield Trinity RLFC can be gleaned and usefully apllied to the club's cause from the suggestions already submitted on this thread. THEY MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO GET AWAY WITH IT!!!
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:02 am
|
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
The Avenger wrote:
I have been told that the huge Amazon distribution centre being built in Leeds was originally earmarked for Newmarket but they were dissuaded from that site as the issue of the S106 would have been forced and neither Yorkcourt (or whatever they're called now) or the council want the issue exacerbating by another planning application.
It's obvious that both Yorkcourt and Box are playing the long game in the hopes that Wakefield Trinity will leave the City, get relegated or go bust leaving them free and clear to clean up.
This is the problem, there are buildings going up everywhere apart from Newmarket which we were told during the public enquiry was the best site around the area for developing. So why is nobody wanting to/being encouraged to build there, and are they actually being directed/persuaded to go elsewhere?
You're right in that Yorkcourt seem willing to wait it out, but surely the council should be doing all they can to encourage businesses to this site. Wasn't it changed in the LDF partly due to the amount of jobs that were going to be created up there??
|
