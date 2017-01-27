WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:35 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6018
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Trinity1315 wrote:
Is it reasonable to assume that should we have to shift to Dewsbury (Easter? or have I misunderstood the inference?) that that would be an appropriate time to air things in public (which is surely long overdue)
I really don't understand how something like this can drag on for so long without some inquisitiveness from the local press. Do they have reporters nowadays ? Are they shrouded by the same cloak that seems to be preventing anyone else privy to all the facts, from going public?
Just another moment of frustration!

Regarding the press, it does seem noticeable the press reluctance to get involved with our dilemma, usually they'll print and be damned even if it upsets under the banner of " in the interests of the public". Print both sides of the story by all means and let the public decide who are "the bad ones" in all this.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:51 pm
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 470
JINJER wrote:
Regarding the press, it does seem noticeable the press reluctance to get involved with our dilemma, usually they'll print and be damned even if it upsets under the banner of " in the interests of the public". Print both sides of the story by all means and let the public decide who are "the bad ones" in all this.


Correct. Conspicuous by their absence.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:18 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 977
If presume the press are kept in the dark regarding what is going on like the supporters. I guess they are not interested because what do they have to report on, a developer who currently is to reach the agreed threshold to build a stadium and a council who have nothing to enforce at this time.
All we know is that Belle Vue is an embarrassment and if nobody pays to redevelop then we will need to move to Dewsbury with no indication of what we do then.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:49 pm
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1398
Location: The world is my oyster!
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
If presume the press are kept in the dark regarding what is going on like the supporters. I guess they are not interested because what do they have to report on, a developer who currently is to reach the agreed threshold to build a stadium and a council who have nothing to enforce at this time.
All we know is that Belle Vue is an embarrassment and if nobody pays to redevelop then we will need to move to Dewsbury with no indication of what we do then.


Whilst I am very much pro Wakefield that is exactly how I read it. Let's face it guys we were given a bad deal. Ok the council can show more verbal support but if the square footage hasn't been built how can it be enforced?

I accept the white monstrosity should have been incorporated into the square footage and that is where the council have let us down. Beyond that, we've been screwed by an agreement which at the moment has no commercial viability and legally we can't push it since the terms of the agreement haven't been broken.

I know my view may not resonate with the sentiment of many on here but I'm just trying to see the wood for the trees.
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:41 pm
captaincaveman
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009 5:04 pm
Posts: 999
Location: waiting
Reading between the lines. Possibly another building is being planned for the site?, and now they also wish to operate outside the original agreement. The council clearly realise this will cause a S***storm if it happens, but have tied their own hands after the newcold fiasco.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:01 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3418
The Newcold site should not have been allowed outside the S106 agreement and this could be challenged retrospectively in court. The Council could be found to have acted incompetently with some form of compensation to the Stadium Trust being the result. The court case might also open a big can of worms with WMDC being forced to admit that they didn't fulfil their duties for ulterior motives. Mr Box may be held accountable for his statement on live radio that WMDC had "taken legal advice", a statement that seems to be a total fabrication.

I have been told that the huge Amazon distribution centre being built in Leeds was originally earmarked for Newmarket but they were dissuaded from that site as the issue of the S106 would have been forced and neither Yorkcourt (or whatever they're called now) or the council want the issue exacerbating by another planning application.

It's obvious that both Yorkcourt and Box are playing the long game in the hopes that Wakefield Trinity will leave the City, get relegated or go bust leaving them free and clear to clean up.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:59 pm
KevW60349
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 205
It's obvious that both Yorkcourt and Box are playing the long game in the hopes that Wakefield Trinity will leave the City, get relegated or go bust leaving them free and clear to clean up.[/quote]
You have it spot on Avenger, that is the biggest problem for Trinity, they [York Court & Box] look as though they hold all the aces! how good a card player is MC, i think we will soon find out.
