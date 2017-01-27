Scarlet Pimpernell wrote: If presume the press are kept in the dark regarding what is going on like the supporters. I guess they are not interested because what do they have to report on, a developer who currently is to reach the agreed threshold to build a stadium and a council who have nothing to enforce at this time .

All we know is that Belle Vue is an embarrassment and if nobody pays to redevelop then we will need to move to Dewsbury with no indication of what we do then.

Whilst I am very much pro Wakefield that is exactly how I read it. Let's face it guys we were given a bad deal. Ok the council can show more verbal support but if the square footage hasn't been built how can it be enforced?I accept the white monstrosity should have been incorporated into the square footage and that is where the council have let us down. Beyond that, we've been screwed by an agreement which at the moment has no commercial viability and legally we can't push it since the terms of the agreement haven't been broken.I know my view may not resonate with the sentiment of many on here but I'm just trying to see the wood for the trees.