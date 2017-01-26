Sacred Cow wrote: Sorry but i'm going to butt in on this. I'm not sure what the point is you are trying to make with the stadiums but knowing someone who works at sun lane then they get more visitors than that a day there alone so i'd say your argument there is flawed. I know of quite a few people who happily use the various councils facilities regularly so i'd say theres plenty of demand for the them.



The council shouldn't though be shelling out for stadiums and 'community' facilities for private companies like rugby clubs if thats your point, especially with 2 in the district, and nobody had asked them to. All that is asked is a little more support in ensuring what was promised comes to fruition. It's there that they are falling down.

In that case I bow to your superior knowledge then Sacred, but I'm still a little skeptical on that. I'm pretty certain that the golfing facility at Lupset doesn't pull in that sort of numberser daily. The point I was trying to make is that if they (WMDC) can provide the facilities (and subsidies) for certain sectors of the sporting public, then why can't they not discriminate and extend that subsidy to other sectors. After all, the Newmarket project was to provide a COMMUNITY stadium for the citizens of Wakefield, which would include a new ground for the use of Wakefield Trinity.At the risk of alienating all golfers on this forum, why not develop a new stadium on the municipal golf course site?