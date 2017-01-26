WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:13 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5733
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Just a thought but I don't think it has been mentioned on here before. Would it be feasible for some one representing Trinity to stand as an independent? It would be the perfect opportunity to confront Box on a public platform. If your case is so good you may have a chance of winning and then sitting in on the meetings.
Its a genuine question so if you think your case is so strong enough why not?
Its a genuine question so if you think your case is so strong enough why not?


All decisions are made behind close doors in pre-council Labour Group meetings. The Labour Group then turn up for the various meetings, sign in for their attendance allowance, count how many "opposition" there are in attendance, leave enough members to maintain a majority and the rest go home. One more "opposition" will have no effect with the current majority.
Only chance is a Labour national government so people use the locals as a protest vote (as happened during the Blair/Brown period when Wakefield came within a seat of losing the Labour control). Don't think that will happen in my lifetime, or more importantly Corbyn's.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:24 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 377
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
Your logic is flawed its 15000 supporters visiting the three grounds around 40+ times a year thats not even a day a week across the district the leusure centres are open every day of the week excepting public holidays many more individuals visit these centres than than us diehard parochial rugby supporters, if its grating you why nit do an FOI to the council and ask how many people or to use your logic what is the throughput on a yearly basis.


Look at it this way RWB, 15000 spectators per match = 600,000 per year which is an average of 11538 per week. if you averaged that figure out over the three WMDC provided facilities ie golf course, swimming baths & gymnasium that would be 3846 attending each venue per week or 549 per day. Are you try to tell me that that many people within Wakefield District area actually do visit each of these places each day. Is my logic still flawed??

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:53 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1172
Redscat wrote:
Look at it this way RWB, 15000 spectators per match = 600,000 per year which is an average of 11538 per week. if you averaged that figure out over the three WMDC provided facilities ie golf course, swimming baths & gymnasium that would be 3846 attending each venue per week or 549 per day. Are you try to tell me that that many people within Wakefield District area actually do visit each of these places each day. Is my logic still flawed??

Sorry but i'm going to butt in on this. I'm not sure what the point is you are trying to make with the stadiums but knowing someone who works at sun lane then they get more visitors than that a day there alone so i'd say your argument there is flawed. I know of quite a few people who happily use the various councils facilities regularly so i'd say theres plenty of demand for the them.

The council shouldn't though be shelling out for stadiums and 'community' facilities for private companies like rugby clubs if thats your point, especially with 2 in the district, and nobody had asked them to. All that is asked is a little more support in ensuring what was promised comes to fruition. It's there that they are falling down.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:50 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4958
Location: Over there
In all the years of visiting rugby grounds, at no point have I become physically fitter. Worse, in fact, as it usually involves pies, burgers and, if I'm not driving, beer.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:02 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1124
Stay off the pies in Wigan Slugger.

Dont know if you had heard, but there was a stomach bug going round in Wigan last year

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:22 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1172
Slugger McBatt wrote:
In all the years of visiting rugby grounds, at no point have I become physically fitter. Worse, in fact, as it usually involves pies, burgers and, if I'm not driving, beer.

Generally with Wakey the stress has probably taken years off my life as well.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:27 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 377
Sacred Cow wrote:
Sorry but i'm going to butt in on this. I'm not sure what the point is you are trying to make with the stadiums but knowing someone who works at sun lane then they get more visitors than that a day there alone so i'd say your argument there is flawed. I know of quite a few people who happily use the various councils facilities regularly so i'd say theres plenty of demand for the them.

The council shouldn't though be shelling out for stadiums and 'community' facilities for private companies like rugby clubs if thats your point, especially with 2 in the district, and nobody had asked them to. All that is asked is a little more support in ensuring what was promised comes to fruition. It's there that they are falling down.


In that case I bow to your superior knowledge then Sacred, but I'm still a little skeptical on that. I'm pretty certain that the golfing facility at Lupset doesn't pull in that sort of numberser daily. The point I was trying to make is that if they (WMDC) can provide the facilities (and subsidies) for certain sectors of the sporting public, then why can't they not discriminate and extend that subsidy to other sectors. After all, the Newmarket project was to provide a COMMUNITY stadium for the citizens of Wakefield, which would include a new ground for the use of Wakefield Trinity.

At the risk of alienating all golfers on this forum, why not develop a new stadium on the municipal golf course site? :SHOOT: :IDEA:
