Redscat wrote: Look at it this way RWB, 15000 spectators per match = 600,000 per year which is an average of 11538 per week. if you averaged that figure out over the three WMDC provided facilities ie golf course, swimming baths & gymnasium that would be 3846 attending each venue per week or 549 per day. Are you try to tell me that that many people within Wakefield District area actually do visit each of these places each day. Is my logic still flawed??

Sorry but i'm going to butt in on this. I'm not sure what the point is you are trying to make with the stadiums but knowing someone who works at sun lane then they get more visitors than that a day there alone so i'd say your argument there is flawed. I know of quite a few people who happily use the various councils facilities regularly so i'd say theres plenty of demand for the them.The council shouldn't though be shelling out for stadiums and 'community' facilities for private companies like rugby clubs if thats your point, especially with 2 in the district, and nobody had asked them to. All that is asked is a little more support in ensuring what was promised comes to fruition. It's there that they are falling down.