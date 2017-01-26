newgroundb4wakey wrote: Just a thought but I don't think it has been mentioned on here before. Would it be feasible for some one representing Trinity to stand as an independent? It would be the perfect opportunity to confront Box on a public platform. If your case is so good you may have a chance of winning and then sitting in on the meetings.

Its a genuine question so if you think your case is so strong enough why not?

All decisions are made behind close doors in pre-council Labour Group meetings. The Labour Group then turn up for the various meetings, sign in for their attendance allowance, count how many "opposition" there are in attendance, leave enough members to maintain a majority and the rest go home. One more "opposition" will have no effect with the current majority.Only chance is a Labour national government so people use the locals as a protest vote (as happened during the Blair/Brown period when Wakefield came within a seat of losing the Labour control). Don't think that will happen in my lifetime, or more importantly Corbyn's.