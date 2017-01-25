WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:46 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 375
bentleberry wrote:
I don't just pin this on the council, although they play a huge part in it. Another part of the problem is that the good people of Wakefield are happy to travel to other towns/cities to watch live sport, now I've nothing against that what so ever, but those clubs which Wakefield people pay into will only support their local community. Barnsley football club won't go out of their way to run football sessions at schools in Wakefield. They've no interest in helping our community and I can't blame them either when they can help their own.

The work that the Trinity community team does in Wakefield is amazing, they really get kids engaged with sport. Imagine how great it would be if we could also have a football club, a union club, a cricket club etc getting our kids involved in sport.

The perfect place for that to happen would be in a true community stadium


Not 100% true, Bentleberry. Barnsley FC players regularly attended Standbridge first school at Kettlethorpe where they used to have a kick around with the youngsters and give talks.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:00 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1123
That was exactly my point earlier Redscat when I questioned it this morning.

A decent stadium could even bring international games here as well as super league. We hosted Wales v Jamaica at our crumbling stadiium last year.

It could even be used to host other ventures too. The Hull KR stadium is hosting a pop concert later in the year. This could bring in more revenue to the city.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:15 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6953
Location: Castleford
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Box has gifted Cas a brand new stadium, not even a community trust but here you go Cas have a stadium


Oh get off it. This supposed victimisation got old a long time ago, it's not like Cas get preferential treatment. Look at the state of our ground - not a brick laid for a new stadium.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:58 pm
wakefieldwall
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 399
BD wrote:
Oh get off it. This supposed victimisation got old a long time ago, it's not like Cas get preferential treatment. Look at the state of our ground - not a brick laid for a new stadium.


While it is rather grating to put it politely seeing Box and Jeffries lording it up with champagne flute in hand announcing the new development that will house the new Cas ground I don't link the two stadium projects. I hope Cas get their new ground but like you say they are yet to break earth with a spade and will have to hope the developer is more honest than York Court
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:10 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1241
Just a thought but I don't think it has been mentioned on here before. Would it be feasible for some one representing Trinity to stand as an independent? It would be the perfect opportunity to confront Box on a public platform. If your case is so good you may have a chance of winning and then sitting in on the meetings.
Its a genuine question so if you think your case is so strong enough why not?

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:29 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8909
Location: wakefield
That's not a bad idea at all.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:38 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3067
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Just a thought but I don't think it has been mentioned on here before. Would it be feasible for some one representing Trinity to stand as an independent? It would be the perfect opportunity to confront Box on a public platform. If your case is so good you may have a chance of winning and then sitting in on the meetings.
Its a genuine question so if you think your case is so strong enough why not?
Its a genuine question so if you think your case is so strong enough why not?



I take it you don't have too much experience of councils?

Unless said "Independent" joined a coalition that could overthrow the ruling party then it would be interesting, if not, it would be like Denny Solomona rocking-up in't Early Bath.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:45 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1241
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
I take it you don't have too much experience of councils?

Unless said "Independent" joined a coalition that could overthrow the ruling party then it would be interesting, if not, it would be like Denny Solomona rocking-up in't Early Bath.

I don't and that's why I asked. Surely they wouldn't have to overthrow the ruling party just to have their voice heard in Wakefield and have an opportunity to confront Box.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:51 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1241
PopTart wrote:
That's not a bad idea at all.

I do try. :thumb:

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:31 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3219
Redscat wrote:
Those 15000 fans attending a minimum 12 matches per season equates to 180,000 attendances. How many of those 330,00 that you mention actually attend these other facilities. I don't know anybody that swims at Sun Lane, attends the gym at Sun Lane or plays golf at Lupset. I don't begrudge contributing to any of these out of my £970/year council tax for those who want to make use of these facilities, but I would imagine none of them are profit-making for WMDC.


Your logic is flawed its 15000 supporters visiting the three grounds around 40+ times a year thats not even a day a week across the district the leusure centres are open every day of the week excepting public holidays many more individuals visit these centres than than us diehard parochial rugby supporters, if its grating you why nit do an FOI to the council and ask how many people or to use your logic what is the throughput on a yearly basis.
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]
