bentleberry wrote:

I don't just pin this on the council, although they play a huge part in it. Another part of the problem is that the good people of Wakefield are happy to travel to other towns/cities to watch live sport, now I've nothing against that what so ever, but those clubs which Wakefield people pay into will only support their local community. Barnsley football club won't go out of their way to run football sessions at schools in Wakefield. They've no interest in helping our community and I can't blame them either when they can help their own.



The work that the Trinity community team does in Wakefield is amazing, they really get kids engaged with sport. Imagine how great it would be if we could also have a football club, a union club, a cricket club etc getting our kids involved in sport.



The perfect place for that to happen would be in a true community stadium