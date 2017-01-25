It is the attitude of the council, in particular Box, that is really annoying people, to put it mildly.

No one expects a new stadium for Trinity to be council funded, but there does n't even seem to be any spirit of cooperation, appreciation of our plight, or care about the heritage re. Wakefield Trinity.

All that of course leads to frustration, speculation and questioning of the motives of some of the council members, who are supposedly elected to care about the welfare of its citizens.

That welfare should include nurturing the heritage of the city Rugby league club which is in itself , under difficult circumstances , playing its part in the education, fitness, and equality of its citizens.