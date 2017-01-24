|
All good questions on this thread bit they are worthless on here.
They need to be addressed to the council.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:55 pm
Redscat wrote:
Nowt wrong with Labour it's these Thatcher/ Blairites whose creed is greed and stuff you Jack that's given a once proud party a bad name. Box and those that kow tow to him are examples of that ilk. I'm a strong Socialist through and through but what these so-called Labourites have done to this once proud city and its sporting heritage is downright criminal. Get the lot out as soon as possible and bring in true Labour politicians that will actually do something for ALL the citizens of Wakefield and not just a few over t'other side of the Common.
Agree, but it will never happen, they chose the line of work they do because a days proper work would kill them. Having heard the so called labour MPs over the last 20 year promising this and that to save mine and my colleagues jobs I wouldn't believe them if they said night followed day. Oh...and don't get me started on that Cooper, the patronising get.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:10 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
[quote="PopTart"]All good questions on this thread bit they are worthless on here.
They need to be addressed to the council.[/quote
Yes they do Pop Tart, but If me or thee sent them they'd go straight into the bin. The thoughts need to come collectively from a mass picket outside the town hall with the main culprits named and shamed.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:26 pm
Box has gifted Cas a brand new stadium, not even a community trust but here you go Cas have a stadium
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:33 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Box has gifted Cas a brand new stadium, not even a community trust but here you go Cas have a stadium
Would you care to explain further because I know who got the new Cas ground signed sealed and delivered and it wasn't Box.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:52 pm
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower
our only hope is the current owners re developing- but what are they waiting for to Easter to make a decision- what would change????
we are doomed with out re development
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:06 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
The Councillors are yes men, Box is a dictator he runs the council as his own personnel Fiefdom. He decides which Councillors get to stand in which ward, he plays the numbers games brilliantly, he knows that he can put anybody up for election in many of the wards in our area and that person will get in, because most of his Councillors are weak minded greedy parasites they follow exactly what box tells then to do. In return they keep their safe seat and reap all the financial benefits, £ 30,000 expense money each year is a fortune to many of them. Then if they do as they are told and follow Boxes line they get a more lucrative position say on the cabinet when they can claim even more. At the back of their greedy minds they know that if they went with their conscious and spoke the truth or God forbid question Box then they lose their positions and their financial rewards. Then you have the paid officials who are on absolute fortunes, Joanne Rooney and her ilk on £ 150,000 plus per year. So Box knows that he can bully his employees and his Councillors. The last man to question him was the ex Chief Executive who was call Foster, guess what he was sacked by Box and guess what Foster went on to win a £ 500,000 wrongful dismissal case, no bother to Box as the tax payer picked up the bill. Box knows that his Councillors are weak minded and that they rely on the money and more importantly the Councillors know that Box has it within his gift to make or break them. Local politics at its bullying corrupt worst.
If this is the truth you will be able to provide evidence or is this what they call alternative truths which comes from a person's insecurity.
I note you were asked by Pop Tart to but it bluntly put up or shut up but no, still no evidence and then another unsubstantiated post.
Please provide your evidence or where it can be confirmed.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:43 am
Redscat wrote:
How come WMDC can't do their bit for Wakefield Trinity, Fev AND Cas, but provide golfing, swimming and gym facilities at whatever cost to just a few? How much did the new leisure facility on Sun Lane cost?
Just a few? I think if you did research on this your logic is flawed, helping the RL clubs with around 15000 fan who have to pay for the priviledge of watching their team compared to facilities basically open everyday that all 330,000 citizens can acees at a fee thats why!
Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:26 am
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
If this is the truth you will be able to provide evidence or is this what they call alternative truths which comes from a person's insecurity.
I note you were asked by Pop Tart to but it bluntly put up or shut up but no, still no evidence and then another unsubstantiated post.
Please provide your evidence or where it can be confirmed.
He's not the only person to hear this story and lets be fair, if people had to substantiate everything they posted you would
be rather limited yourself wouldn't you?
Put up or shut up? from you, oh the irony!
