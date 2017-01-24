bellycouldtackle wrote:

The Councillors are yes men, Box is a dictator he runs the council as his own personnel Fiefdom. He decides which Councillors get to stand in which ward, he plays the numbers games brilliantly, he knows that he can put anybody up for election in many of the wards in our area and that person will get in, because most of his Councillors are weak minded greedy parasites they follow exactly what box tells then to do. In return they keep their safe seat and reap all the financial benefits, £ 30,000 expense money each year is a fortune to many of them. Then if they do as they are told and follow Boxes line they get a more lucrative position say on the cabinet when they can claim even more. At the back of their greedy minds they know that if they went with their conscious and spoke the truth or God forbid question Box then they lose their positions and their financial rewards. Then you have the paid officials who are on absolute fortunes, Joanne Rooney and her ilk on £ 150,000 plus per year. So Box knows that he can bully his employees and his Councillors. The last man to question him was the ex Chief Executive who was call Foster, guess what he was sacked by Box and guess what Foster went on to win a £ 500,000 wrongful dismissal case, no bother to Box as the tax payer picked up the bill. Box knows that his Councillors are weak minded and that they rely on the money and more importantly the Councillors know that Box has it within his gift to make or break them. Local politics at its bullying corrupt worst.