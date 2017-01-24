WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Belle Vue on TV

 
Post a reply

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:38 pm
largeprop Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2012 2:21 pm
Posts: 32
why don't you try cllr cummins she is a big trinity fan.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:42 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1434
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
inside man wrote:
And people wonder why brexit and trump managed to win. Wherever there is politics there is greed and corruption close by. It's a disgrace what he has done to the city and should be removed from office.


Time for the forever-Labour-voting sheep of the Wakefield district to change their minds then....like that's ever going to happen !! :roll:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:47 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2873
FIL wrote:
Time for the forever-Labour-voting sheep of the Wakefield district to change their minds then....like that's ever going to happen !! :roll:

It has here FIL and for a few years now. If it can change my mind, let me tell you it can change anybody's.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:10 pm
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 206
Changed my mind also, after many, many years.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:25 pm
Joe Banjo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 238
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Can anyone name a councillor we can trust? or put another way will a councillor who we can trust step forward please.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:03 pm
largeprop Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2012 2:21 pm
Posts: 32
Joe Banjo wrote:
Can anyone name a councillor we can trust? or put another way will a councillor who we can trust step forward please.



try reading post at 12.38pm

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:28 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6543
Location: Out of the loop
largeprop wrote:
why don't you try cllr cummins she is a big trinity fan.

Councillor Stuart Heptinstall a Wakey fan for the best part of 60 years, unfortunately you'd need a lot more of the likes of these two to make any impression :(

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:38 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1434
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Big lads mate wrote:
It has here FIL and for a few years now. If it can change my mind, let me tell you it can change anybody's.


:thumb: ..glad to hear it...just need a few thousand more to follow suit now.
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:18 pm
Redscat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 371
Nowt wrong with Labour it's these Thatcher/ Blairites whose creed is greed and stuff you Jack that's given a once proud party a bad name. Box and those that kow tow to him are examples of that ilk. I'm a strong Socialist through and through but what these so-called Labourites have done to this once proud city and its sporting heritage is downright criminal. Get the lot out as soon as possible and bring in true Labour politicians that will actually do something for ALL the citizens of Wakefield and not just a few over t'other side of the Common.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, acko, Big lads mate, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, pitchy, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, senoj, Spookdownunder, The Devil's Advocate, Two Points, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 263 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,4502,04475,7144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  