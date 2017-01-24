Nowt wrong with Labour it's these Thatcher/ Blairites whose creed is greed and stuff you Jack that's given a once proud party a bad name. Box and those that kow tow to him are examples of that ilk. I'm a strong Socialist through and through but what these so-called Labourites have done to this once proud city and its sporting heritage is downright criminal. Get the lot out as soon as possible and bring in true Labour politicians that will actually do something for ALL the citizens of Wakefield and not just a few over t'other side of the Common.