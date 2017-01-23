WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:19 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
That councillor clearly has no grasp of a unilateral undertaking.

An agreement is a contract between two people to arrive at an agreed end point, and it is actionable by either party should the two-way agreement not be satisfied.

A unilateral undertaking is a promise by one party that is relied upon by the other, and who follows a certain course of conduct as a result. As such, it is actionable by the party to whom the undertaking is given.


He is just quoting the party line. Any Councillor asked will answer the same way.

The Unilateral Undertaking is persuant to Section 106 of the Town & Country Planning Act and is therefore a Section 106 Agreement. It is given by Yorkcourt to Wakefield MDC so as you say is a legally enforceable contact between Yorkcourt and the Council.
Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:08 pm
Wholly Trinity wrote:
mmmmm...... I smell cronyism.....


As far as I am aware = I've been told to say
and that is as much as I know = I've been told not to enter into any discussion about this

Yet again hiding behind the technical term "s.106 agreement". We need to use the term "s.106 obligation" so that they can't deny its existence.

A little embarrassing that the representative for Outwood and Stanley doesn't know all about the stadium.
Would the SoS really have to build the stadium?
He needs to do his own homework.
While he's at it, he could look up excepted and accepted in the dictionary.
Very poor response.

Have the trust/swag ever met with him?


Yes, I met with him and other councillors from that ward - they did not want to know let alone get involved!

IA was with me as he is a member of the Labour Party. It makes no difference around here.
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:23 pm
    TRB wrote:
    Yes, I met with him and other councillors from that ward - they did not want to know let alone get involved!

    IA was with me as he is a member of the Labour Party. It makes no difference around here.

    What's in it for them to not want to know about a community stadium that 15k + signed for. The truth is coming heads will be rolling.
    Love this Club
    Love this City

    Re: Belle Vue on TV

    Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:14 am
    TRB wrote:
    Yes, I met with him and other councillors from that ward - they did not want to know let alone get involved!

    IA was with me as he is a member of the Labour Party. It makes no difference around here.


    That makes it all the more disappointing.
    A sad indictment of modern democracy.
    How do you lot deal with this level of frustration?
    I'm not a violent person, but I think I would have punched someone by now.
