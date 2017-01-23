Wholly Trinity wrote:

mmmmm...... I smell cronyism.....





As far as I am aware = I've been told to say

and that is as much as I know = I've been told not to enter into any discussion about this



Yet again hiding behind the technical term "s.106 agreement". We need to use the term "s.106 obligation" so that they can't deny its existence.



A little embarrassing that the representative for Outwood and Stanley doesn't know all about the stadium.

Would the SoS really have to build the stadium?

He needs to do his own homework.

While he's at it, he could look up excepted and accepted in the dictionary.

Very poor response.



Have the trust/swag ever met with him?