Slugger McBatt wrote:
That councillor clearly has no grasp of a unilateral undertaking.
An agreement is a contract between two people to arrive at an agreed end point, and it is actionable by either party should the two-way agreement not be satisfied.
A unilateral undertaking is a promise by one party that is relied upon by the other, and who follows a certain course of conduct as a result. As such, it is actionable by the party to whom the undertaking is given.
He is just quoting the party line. Any Councillor asked will answer the same way.
The Unilateral Undertaking is persuant to Section 106 of the Town & Country Planning Act and is therefore a Section 106 Agreement. It is given by Yorkcourt to Wakefield MDC so as you say is a legally enforceable contact between Yorkcourt and the Council.