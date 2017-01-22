Just read this which I think helps my understanding:



What are S.106 Agreements?



As part of the planning process, the Council and a developer seeking planning permission may enter into a legal agreement – usually following Planning Applications Committee (PAC) recommendation to grant planning permission subject to such an agreement being entered into – that will set out the terms for the developer to provide or fund the provision of infrastructure, services or other impact mitigation measures on or off the development site. This agreement is referred to as a “Section 106 Agreement or Planning Obligation”.



What are Unilateral Undertakings?



A unilateral undertaking like a S.106 agreement is a legal deed where developers covenant to perform planning obligations however unlike S.106 agreements they don’t have to be entered into by the local authority. A unilateral undertaking comes into effect when planning permission to which they are linked is granted.





I also found some extracts from the actual Unilateral Agreement which seems to suggest that:



The unilateral agreement is issued under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act and whilst Council is not a party to the unilateral undertaking it clearly has obligations under the agreement. (As do the Trust and kind of suggests it is legally binding).



The agreement also refers to 'reasonable practicability' in expediting requirements of the agreement.