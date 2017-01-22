|
bentleberry wrote:
Sadly, it suits the council better to spread half truths and misinformation about the whole sorry saga
He is just quoting the party line.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:48 pm
Yep, it took him quite a while to come up with that response, and it only came after I didn't let him avoid answering any longer. It makes you wonder if he'd been in touch with our illustrious council leader for a suitable answer...
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:56 pm
bentleberry wrote:
Yep, it took him quite a while to come up with that response, and it only came after I didn't let him avoid answering any longer. It makes you wonder if he'd been in touch with our illustrious council leader for a suitable answer...
It's pretty much the same response I got from Peter Box on Radio Leeds so we can draw our own conclusions on that.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:29 pm
I dare not put into words my opinion of the majority of councillors I have had dealings with,on both a personal and professional basis, over the years .
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:55 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
Councillor Morley needs to read the Planning Inspector's Report and the Decision Letter from the Secretary of State's Office then he would be aware of the correct facts.
where can one read said documentation Mr Sandal Cat???
bearing in mind I am attempting access from Australia.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:41 am
Just read this which I think helps my understanding:
What are S.106 Agreements?
As part of the planning process, the Council and a developer seeking planning permission may enter into a legal agreement – usually following Planning Applications Committee (PAC) recommendation to grant planning permission subject to such an agreement being entered into – that will set out the terms for the developer to provide or fund the provision of infrastructure, services or other impact mitigation measures on or off the development site. This agreement is referred to as a “Section 106 Agreement or Planning Obligation”.
What are Unilateral Undertakings?
A unilateral undertaking like a S.106 agreement is a legal deed where developers covenant to perform planning obligations however unlike S.106 agreements they don’t have to be entered into by the local authority. A unilateral undertaking comes into effect when planning permission to which they are linked is granted.
I also found some extracts from the actual Unilateral Agreement which seems to suggest that:
The unilateral agreement is issued under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act and whilst Council is not a party to the unilateral undertaking it clearly has obligations under the agreement. (As do the Trust and kind of suggests it is legally binding).
The agreement also refers to 'reasonable practicability' in expediting requirements of the agreement.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:16 am
bentleberry wrote:
Councillor Matthew Morley
"as far as I'm aware regarding the stadium at Newmarket Lane if that's the one which you mean. When Eric pickles as secretary of State agreed for the development of the land He never committed the developer to a 106 agreement. Which would have required him to build the stadium. he excepted a unilateral agreement that as no legal binding. And that is as much as I know"
Matthew Morley
Cllr Stanley&Outwood, cabinet member Wakefield MDC, Magistrate
Went to Castleford High School
Lives in Castleford
From Leeds
mmmmm...... I smell cronyism.....
As far as I am aware = I've been told to say
and that is as much as I know = I've been told not to enter into any discussion about this
Yet again hiding behind the technical term "s.106 agreement". We need to use the term "s.106 obligation" so that they can't deny its existence.
A little embarrassing that the representative for Outwood and Stanley doesn't know all about the stadium.
Would the SoS really have to build the stadium?
He needs to do his own homework.
While he's at it, he could look up excepted and accepted in the dictionary.
Very poor response.
Have the trust/swag ever met with him?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:22 am
Wholly Trinity wrote:
mmmmm...... I smell cronyism.....
As far as I am aware = I've been told to say
and that is as much as I know = I've been told not to enter into any discussion about this
Yet again hiding behind the technical term "s.106 agreement". We need to use the term "s.106 obligation" so that they can't deny its existence.
A little embarrassing that the representative for Outwood and Stanley doesn't know all about the stadium.
Would the SoS really have to build the stadium?
He needs to do his own homework.
While he's at it, he could look up excepted and accepted in the dictionary.
Very poor response.
Have the trust/swag ever met with him?
If this is the guy whose wife came canvasing at my door (I live in Outwood) and is a big cas fan, and had next to no Knowledge of the Big Fridge when I asked her, then his response does not surprise me.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:21 am
Spookdownunder wrote:
where can one read said documentation Mr Sandal Cat???
bearing in mind I am attempting access from Australia.
You need to go on the Councils Planning Portal. I'm not right clever with this stuff but try the link below :http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/residents/planning
Then click on view applications and then put the reference 10/00225/OUT in the search box and you will get the Newmarket application. Its all there to see and there are some heavy documents and drawings including a nice 12,000 capacity Community Stadium.
