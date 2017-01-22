bentleberry wrote:
Councillor Matthew Morley
"as far as I'm aware regarding the stadium at Newmarket Lane if that's the one which you mean. When Eric pickles as secretary of State agreed for the development of the land He never committed the developer to a 106 agreement. Which would have required him to build the stadium. he excepted a unilateral agreement that as no legal binding. And that is as much as I know"
Matthew Morley
Cllr Stanley&Outwood, cabinet member Wakefield MDC, Magistrate
Went to Castleford High School
Lives in Castleford
From Leeds
mmmmm...... I smell cronyism.....
As far as I am aware = I've been told to say
and that is as much as I know = I've been told not to enter into any discussion about this
Yet again hiding behind the technical term "s.106 agreement". We need to use the term "s.106 obligation" so that they can't deny its existence.
A little embarrassing that the representative for Outwood and Stanley doesn't know all about the stadium.
Would the SoS really have to build the stadium?
He needs to do his own homework.
While he's at it, he could look up excepted and accepted in the dictionary.
Very poor response.
Have the trust/swag ever met with him?