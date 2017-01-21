KevW60349 wrote: My thoughts also, moving to Dewsbury without a start on a new stadium back in Wakefield within 12 months of a move there will probably be the end of Trinity as a super league club.

I concur. Whichever way you look at it I cannot at this stage see a satisfactory conclusion.I see a hopeless situation. Sorry to seem gloomy but it's been status quo for years and I'm expecting this to be my last season supporting Trinity.Nice try by all concerned but I think were k........!