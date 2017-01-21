|
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 369
|
Lots on here seem happy for the move to Dewsbury, but nobody seems to be considering what happens after those couple of seasons there. We're extending players' contracts when we may not even be in existence after the Dewsbury sojourn.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1119
|
That is a very valid point Redscat, and one that has been on my mind for a number of weeks.
Unfortunately, with the best will in the world, I dont think is something that can be answered or solved on here.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:05 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 203
|
Redscat wrote:
Lots on here seem happy for the move to Dewsbury, but nobody seems to be considering what happens after those couple of seasons there. We're extending players' contracts when we may not even be in existence after the Dewsbury sojourn.
My thoughts also, moving to Dewsbury without a start on a new stadium back in Wakefield within 12 months of a move there will probably be the end of Trinity as a super league club.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 467
|
KevW60349 wrote:
My thoughts also, moving to Dewsbury without a start on a new stadium back in Wakefield within 12 months of a move there will probably be the end of Trinity as a super league club.
I concur. Whichever way you look at it I cannot at this stage see a satisfactory conclusion.
I see a hopeless situation. Sorry to seem gloomy but it's been status quo for years and I'm expecting this to be my last season supporting Trinity.
Nice try by all concerned but I think were k........!
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:37 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1701
|
Trinity1315 wrote:
I concur. Whichever way you look at it I cannot at this stage see a satisfactory conclusion.
I see a hopeless situation. Sorry to seem gloomy but it's been status quo for years and I'm expecting this to be my last season supporting Trinity.
Nice try by all concerned but I think were k........!
Don't worry we will get community stadium in Wakefield one way or another.
Up the Trin
Wakefield and Proud
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 138
Location: wakey
|
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Don't worry we will get community stadium in Wakefield one way or another.
Up the Trin
Wakefield and Proud
Is the happy ending I was told true then
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:03 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2868
|
AKA kellyseye wrote:
Is the happy ending I was told true then
Feel the force, it'll come good in the end
|
|