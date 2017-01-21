|
|
So, is this matter going to be pursued in the court or not?
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:07 am
|
|
TRB wrote:
They do, but it has plenty of 'charges' against it, meaning the nett value is low.
We have 2 schemes in the district - one is a Community Stadium, which will not be in the ownership of any club, but will belong to a Trust, the other will belong to a RL club. I would like to see WMDC ensure both stadiums are delivered by those who have benefitted from their Planning Permissions. It is up to Cas how they want to deal with the ownership thing, we have our model and everyone is happy with it - we just need it built!
I have known you long enough to now you are not a big betting man.
But just out of interest I will ask you to pick a winner.
Newmarket was on the table long before the new ground at Glasshoughton was even on the drawing board. Which do you think will get completed first, Glasshoughton or Newmarket/BV full revamp. ?
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:22 am
|
|
Prince Buster wrote:
I have known you long enough to now you are not a big betting man.
But just out of interest I will ask you to pick a winner.
Newmarket was on the table long before the new ground at Glasshoughton was even on the drawing board. Which do you think will get completed first, Glasshoughton or Newmarket/BV full revamp. ?
Bonkersstudio will be on offering you a 500 quid bet sharpish on Glasshoughton!
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:56 am
|
|
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Well we've been told to take them to court an have a very good chance.
A good case against what though? I can see a case with the white box and whether it should have counted against the s106 but lets remember that even if it did count we'd still be way off hitting the trigger point that would result in a stadium build. A win might bloody a few noses buts thats all, we still wouldn't get a stadium out of it, in fact i imagine that it would finish off any dialogue for good. Yorkcourt have no intention of building a stadium whether the freezer counts or not and from what i can see they haven't actually broken any laws. Morally they might be scumbags but the haven't done anything that would bring them down in court. The councils planning team might cop it but even if it gets put in the s106 the site will never be developed beyond that 60,000sqm trigger point. Unless the council can be proved to be actively preventing companies from building on the land, which is doubtful, then again its purely about their morals rather than legality. And having a grade 'A' dick as a council leader isn't actually a crime, just unfortunate. The council will defend themselves vigourously no doubt and we need to be careful not to get the back up of the community by being seen to be forcing the council into expensive legal action during austere times. Remember most of the Wakefield district couldn't give a toss whether we get a stadium or not, they certainly don't want to be paying for it through their council tax. It would take a big charm offensive and the council would be doing the same. It's a tough call because it would be very expensive and in all likelihood leave us in no significantly better position than we are now whether we won or not. Sadly i think we are screwed either way.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:38 pm
|
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
A good case against what though? I can see a case with the white box and whether it should have counted against the s106 but lets remember that even if it did count we'd still be way off hitting the trigger point that would result in a stadium build. A win might bloody a few noses buts thats all, we still wouldn't get a stadium out of it, in fact i imagine that it would finish off any dialogue for good. Yorkcourt have no intention of building a stadium whether the freezer counts or not and from what i can see they haven't actually broken any laws. Morally they might be scumbags but the haven't done anything that would bring them down in court. The councils planning team might cop it but even if it gets put in the s106 the site will never be developed beyond that 60,000sqm trigger point. Unless the council can be proved to be actively preventing companies from building on the land, which is doubtful, then again its purely about their morals rather than legality. And having a grade 'A' dick as a council leader isn't actually a crime, just unfortunate. The council will defend themselves vigourously no doubt and we need to be careful not to get the back up of the community by being seen to be forcing the council into expensive legal action during austere times. Remember most of the Wakefield district couldn't give a toss whether we get a stadium or not, they certainly don't want to be paying for it through their council tax. It would take a big charm offensive and the council would be doing the same. It's a tough call because it would be very expensive and in all likelihood leave us in no significantly better position than we are now whether we won or not. Sadly i think we are screwed either way.
I agree with everything you say but lets look at it another way.
First of all regarding the trigger point, when the full facts come out about how this was allowed to circumvent the 106 certain people will look bad and I think there is a more than reasonable chance the Newcold development may be deemed to count to the 106.
You are also correct that even if this were the case It still doesn't trigger the 106 and the site could be left undeveloped.
Well if we are to get nothing I am quite happy for them to get nothing either. There are more than yorkcourt in all of this, some of the land is not theirs and never was, some has been sold on and some has had funds raised upon it by way of mortgage. Quite a few people would loose out if the land remained un developed and plenty of pressure would fall on yorkcorts head if that were the case.
So if we are to loose out so should they, they have used this club and the public of Wakefield for their own ends, Box and Co have sat back and allowed them to do this, so I think the legal action is well worth the effort.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:54 pm
|
|
How many sq foot does the block of ice take up? If I remember correctly when planning was submitted wasn't all planning based on two storey high buildings so the sq feet would be basically a footprint, with that monstrosity being 100 feet high that would be an awful lot of sq feet.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:29 pm
|
|
JINJER wrote:
How many sq foot does the block of ice take up? If I remember correctly when planning was submitted wasn't all planning based on two storey high buildings so the sq feet would be basically a footprint, with that monstrosity being 100 feet high that would be an awful lot of sq feet.
Think you're mistaking sq ft for cu ft?
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:52 pm
|
|
And legal action, provided it has some merit, can have the effect of forcing a compromise.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:19 pm
|
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Think you're mistaking sq ft for cu ft?
Cheers, think you're right, maths and grandma weren't my best subjects.
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:35 pm
|
|
What would be the basis of a court case, they have officially done nothing wrong. It would be a waste of money the club would not win and would probably be responsible for all costs.
I think if we proceeded it would be down to egos and too much testosterone unless someone can give me a reason why they think it would work. I regret that if you think doing the right thing is one it is not in a court of law.
I suppose we could apply to Judge Rinder who deals with matters of principle in his programme.
I would suggest we concentrate on the now and what plans we have should we decide that Dewsbury is our best option, which looking at the various articles appears to be a certainty. It cannot be a permanent move even if it takes the liability away from the club because it increases the possibility of demotion,
I presume our board is responsible for the liability for the ground when Sheffield plays so why double the possibility of injury when it is such a concern by letting another club use the facilities.
|
|