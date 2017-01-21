Sacred Cow wrote: A good case against what though? I can see a case with the white box and whether it should have counted against the s106 but lets remember that even if it did count we'd still be way off hitting the trigger point that would result in a stadium build. A win might bloody a few noses buts thats all, we still wouldn't get a stadium out of it, in fact i imagine that it would finish off any dialogue for good. Yorkcourt have no intention of building a stadium whether the freezer counts or not and from what i can see they haven't actually broken any laws. Morally they might be scumbags but the haven't done anything that would bring them down in court. The councils planning team might cop it but even if it gets put in the s106 the site will never be developed beyond that 60,000sqm trigger point. Unless the council can be proved to be actively preventing companies from building on the land, which is doubtful, then again its purely about their morals rather than legality. And having a grade 'A' dick as a council leader isn't actually a crime, just unfortunate. The council will defend themselves vigourously no doubt and we need to be careful not to get the back up of the community by being seen to be forcing the council into expensive legal action during austere times. Remember most of the Wakefield district couldn't give a toss whether we get a stadium or not, they certainly don't want to be paying for it through their council tax. It would take a big charm offensive and the council would be doing the same. It's a tough call because it would be very expensive and in all likelihood leave us in no significantly better position than we are now whether we won or not. Sadly i think we are screwed either way.

I agree with everything you say but lets look at it another way.First of all regarding the trigger point, when the full facts come out about how this was allowed to circumvent the 106 certain people will look bad and I think there is a more than reasonable chance the Newcold development may be deemed to count to the 106.You are also correct that even if this were the case It still doesn't trigger the 106 and the site could be left undeveloped.Well if we are to get nothing I am quite happy for them to get nothing either. There are more than yorkcourt in all of this, some of the land is not theirs and never was, some has been sold on and some has had funds raised upon it by way of mortgage. Quite a few people would loose out if the land remained un developed and plenty of pressure would fall on yorkcorts head if that were the case.So if we are to loose out so should they, they have used this club and the public of Wakefield for their own ends, Box and Co have sat back and allowed them to do this, so I think the legal action is well worth the effort.