WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Belle Vue on TV

 
Post a reply

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:45 am
Trinity1315 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 465
So, is this matter going to be pursued in the court or not?

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:07 am
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3284
Location: Orange street
TRB wrote:
They do, but it has plenty of 'charges' against it, meaning the nett value is low.

We have 2 schemes in the district - one is a Community Stadium, which will not be in the ownership of any club, but will belong to a Trust, the other will belong to a RL club. I would like to see WMDC ensure both stadiums are delivered by those who have benefitted from their Planning Permissions. It is up to Cas how they want to deal with the ownership thing, we have our model and everyone is happy with it - we just need it built!
I have known you long enough to now you are not a big betting man.

But just out of interest I will ask you to pick a winner.

Newmarket was on the table long before the new ground at Glasshoughton was even on the drawing board. Which do you think will get completed first, Glasshoughton or Newmarket/BV full revamp. ?

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:22 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10867
Location: The City of Wakefield
Prince Buster wrote:
I have known you long enough to now you are not a big betting man.

But just out of interest I will ask you to pick a winner.

Newmarket was on the table long before the new ground at Glasshoughton was even on the drawing board. Which do you think will get completed first, Glasshoughton or Newmarket/BV full revamp. ?


Bonkersstudio will be on offering you a 500 quid bet sharpish on Glasshoughton! :LIAR:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:56 am
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1169
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Well we've been told to take them to court an have a very good chance.
Up the Trin

A good case against what though? I can see a case with the white box and whether it should have counted against the s106 but lets remember that even if it did count we'd still be way off hitting the trigger point that would result in a stadium build. A win might bloody a few noses buts thats all, we still wouldn't get a stadium out of it, in fact i imagine that it would finish off any dialogue for good. Yorkcourt have no intention of building a stadium whether the freezer counts or not and from what i can see they haven't actually broken any laws. Morally they might be scumbags but the haven't done anything that would bring them down in court. The councils planning team might cop it but even if it gets put in the s106 the site will never be developed beyond that 60,000sqm trigger point. Unless the council can be proved to be actively preventing companies from building on the land, which is doubtful, then again its purely about their morals rather than legality. And having a grade 'A' dick as a council leader isn't actually a crime, just unfortunate. The council will defend themselves vigourously no doubt and we need to be careful not to get the back up of the community by being seen to be forcing the council into expensive legal action during austere times. Remember most of the Wakefield district couldn't give a toss whether we get a stadium or not, they certainly don't want to be paying for it through their council tax. It would take a big charm offensive and the council would be doing the same. It's a tough call because it would be very expensive and in all likelihood leave us in no significantly better position than we are now whether we won or not. Sadly i think we are screwed either way.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:38 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3284
Location: Orange street
Sacred Cow wrote:
A good case against what though? I can see a case with the white box and whether it should have counted against the s106 but lets remember that even if it did count we'd still be way off hitting the trigger point that would result in a stadium build. A win might bloody a few noses buts thats all, we still wouldn't get a stadium out of it, in fact i imagine that it would finish off any dialogue for good. Yorkcourt have no intention of building a stadium whether the freezer counts or not and from what i can see they haven't actually broken any laws. Morally they might be scumbags but the haven't done anything that would bring them down in court. The councils planning team might cop it but even if it gets put in the s106 the site will never be developed beyond that 60,000sqm trigger point. Unless the council can be proved to be actively preventing companies from building on the land, which is doubtful, then again its purely about their morals rather than legality. And having a grade 'A' dick as a council leader isn't actually a crime, just unfortunate. The council will defend themselves vigourously no doubt and we need to be careful not to get the back up of the community by being seen to be forcing the council into expensive legal action during austere times. Remember most of the Wakefield district couldn't give a toss whether we get a stadium or not, they certainly don't want to be paying for it through their council tax. It would take a big charm offensive and the council would be doing the same. It's a tough call because it would be very expensive and in all likelihood leave us in no significantly better position than we are now whether we won or not. Sadly i think we are screwed either way.


I agree with everything you say but lets look at it another way.

First of all regarding the trigger point, when the full facts come out about how this was allowed to circumvent the 106 certain people will look bad and I think there is a more than reasonable chance the Newcold development may be deemed to count to the 106.

You are also correct that even if this were the case It still doesn't trigger the 106 and the site could be left undeveloped.
Well if we are to get nothing I am quite happy for them to get nothing either. There are more than yorkcourt in all of this, some of the land is not theirs and never was, some has been sold on and some has had funds raised upon it by way of mortgage. Quite a few people would loose out if the land remained un developed and plenty of pressure would fall on yorkcorts head if that were the case.

So if we are to loose out so should they, they have used this club and the public of Wakefield for their own ends, Box and Co have sat back and allowed them to do this, so I think the legal action is well worth the effort.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:54 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6015
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
How many sq foot does the block of ice take up? If I remember correctly when planning was submitted wasn't all planning based on two storey high buildings so the sq feet would be basically a footprint, with that monstrosity being 100 feet high that would be an awful lot of sq feet.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:29 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5723
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
JINJER wrote:
How many sq foot does the block of ice take up? If I remember correctly when planning was submitted wasn't all planning based on two storey high buildings so the sq feet would be basically a footprint, with that monstrosity being 100 feet high that would be an awful lot of sq feet.


Think you're mistaking sq ft for cu ft?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:52 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4956
Location: Over there
And legal action, provided it has some merit, can have the effect of forcing a compromise.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bentleberry, bigalf, Cripesginger, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, lincwtw, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 200 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,0761,73375,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  