On a serious note jabve the Club / SWAG not tried to canvass the support of the rugby league community.
After all securing a stadium would be a boost to the game in general.
Why would we not be able to get League Express / League Weekly / YEP / Radio Yorkshire / Wakefield Express (spit) and arm them with "proof" discussions, documents to do a bit of an expose on a quite frankly dispicable act of failing to follow law.
Could we not somehow get the council and Yorkcourt out of their hiding sheds with this publicity to get some action.
Its all been far too quite, how long will we wait before we turn the tables.
I get the whole burning bridges argument but they're playing us all, and if there'#s confidentiality agreements in place then I'd suggest the council / Yorkcourt have already broken an contract implace
