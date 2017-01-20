I heard that we may have a case against Oliver Cromwell because a royalist was looking to develop an arena in the Wakefield area but wasn't quick enough before being executed.

If the cold storage unit had been built on the designated area would it have met the conditions for a stadium to be built?

Whilst on the subject my understanding is

1 No one wants to pay to improve Belle Vue

2 No one wants to pay to build us a new ground

3 the chances of this changing by Easter or at all are slim

4 we intend to move to Dewsbury

5 Their ground does not meet SL standards and will need money investing

6 Dewsbury do not currently need a SL standard ground therefore because it is to benefit us I would think we would have to fund this

7 we do not have the money to develop Belle Vue so probably will be in the same position for Dewsbury

8 We do not have a plan B therefore demotion will be the probable outcome.

9 it could be argued that Castleford's ground is in a worst state than ours

10 they have had a wall fall down and a floodlight catch fire

11 they run the same risks as we do but no suggestion that they are looking to move

12 they also do not have a new ground

13 I have not heard any derogatory comments about their ground so it does not appear to be a factor it is for us.

14 I wonder why?