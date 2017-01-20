WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Belle Vue on TV

 
Post a reply

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:03 pm
mwildcats User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 09, 2005 9:17 am
Posts: 8293
On a serious note jabve the Club / SWAG not tried to canvass the support of the rugby league community.
After all securing a stadium would be a boost to the game in general.

Why would we not be able to get League Express / League Weekly / YEP / Radio Yorkshire / Wakefield Express (spit) and arm them with "proof" discussions, documents to do a bit of an expose on a quite frankly dispicable act of failing to follow law.

Could we not somehow get the council and Yorkcourt out of their hiding sheds with this publicity to get some action.

Its all been far too quite, how long will we wait before we turn the tables.

I get the whole burning bridges argument but they're playing us all, and if there'#s confidentiality agreements in place then I'd suggest the council / Yorkcourt have already broken an contract implace
ADAM WATENE & LEON WALKER R.I.P.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:36 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3468
Count me in for a donation as well

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:55 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5931
Isn't Mr Balls complicit in this as well

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:56 pm
KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 202
Willzay wrote:
Isn't Mr Balls complicit in this as well

I don't think Ed.Balls has any interest in Rugby League whatsoever but he does a nice Fandango. :D

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:04 am
Scarlet Pimpernell Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 974
I heard that we may have a case against Oliver Cromwell because a royalist was looking to develop an arena in the Wakefield area but wasn't quick enough before being executed.
If the cold storage unit had been built on the designated area would it have met the conditions for a stadium to be built?
Whilst on the subject my understanding is
1 No one wants to pay to improve Belle Vue
2 No one wants to pay to build us a new ground
3 the chances of this changing by Easter or at all are slim
4 we intend to move to Dewsbury
5 Their ground does not meet SL standards and will need money investing
6 Dewsbury do not currently need a SL standard ground therefore because it is to benefit us I would think we would have to fund this
7 we do not have the money to develop Belle Vue so probably will be in the same position for Dewsbury
8 We do not have a plan B therefore demotion will be the probable outcome.
9 it could be argued that Castleford's ground is in a worst state than ours
10 they have had a wall fall down and a floodlight catch fire
11 they run the same risks as we do but no suggestion that they are looking to move
12 they also do not have a new ground
13 I have not heard any derogatory comments about their ground so it does not appear to be a factor it is for us.
14 I wonder why?

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:35 am
wakeytrin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2368
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I heard
13 I have not heard any derogatory comments about their ground so it does not appear to be a factor it is for us.
14 I wonder why?

Peter Box?
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:40 am
Spookdownunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 59
Although I'm saving to come to Europe in June... count me in for a donation!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Eastern Wildcat, hazzard, KevW60349, PHe, Scarlet Pimpernell, senoj, Spookdownunder, TrinityDave, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wholly Trinity, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,8551,09375,7034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  