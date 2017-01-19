WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle Vue on TV

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Belle Vue on TV

 
Post a reply

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:40 pm
Trinity1315 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 464
wakeytrin wrote:
I feel they need exposing now. Fed up of the softly softly approach.


I have to agree with you on this.
Like many on here I have kept my cool throughout this whole process, while others have worked tirelessly and with dignity trying to progress the ground issue.
Others have not been as dignified, indeed adjectives such as odious, unscrupulous etc spring to mind.
The fact is we're little further forward now than we were years ago despite the herculean efforts by the 'good guys'
Surely nothing could be made worse now by throwing all that has happened to the press?
Couldn't make matters any worse could it?
It makes my blood boil that the people of Wakefield (Not just WT supporters!) have been treated with such contempt.
Give me a good old fashioned shoplifter anyday as far as scruples are concerned!

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:51 pm
Redscat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 366
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
What a pointless slot.

Some randomer watching - "B.V. is not fit for purpose & Newmarket has stalled" - the end.

In other news,troops to be rallied in the near future - maybe.



Not a "Pointless slot" by "Some randomer" Mr Advocate, but a serious point that was missed by you and subsequent posters on this thread, made by someone who has been a Trinity supporter since probably before you were born. If you'd bothered to read my second sentence you may have agreed that here was a chance for YTV to tell the good people of Yorkshire, North Lincs and North Notts just why Trinity and Belle Vue are in this ground predicament. A chance for the foul deeds of Yorkcourt and WMDC to be exposed to a wide audience and shamed. There again, perhaps not because the last thing that TV companies want to do is rock the political boat.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:12 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3060
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Redscat wrote:
Not a "Pointless slot" by "Some randomer" Mr Advocate, but a serious point that was missed by you and subsequent posters on this thread, made by someone who has been a Trinity supporter since probably before you were born. If you'd bothered to read my second sentence you may have agreed that here was a chance for YTV to tell the good people of Yorkshire, North Lincs and North Notts just why Trinity and Belle Vue are in this ground predicament. A chance for the foul deeds of Yorkcourt and WMDC to be exposed to a wide audience and shamed. There again, perhaps not because the last thing that TV companies want to do is rock the political boat.


Well Mr Redcat, firstly the "pointless slot" I was referring to was the actual T.V. broadcast.

Secondly, the "Randomer" I alluded to is Mr Joe Public, we all know how the club has been shafted, & after that non-story, nothing has changed.

Finally I hope you did support Trinity before I was born, at least you will have seen them actually win something of significance.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:34 pm
Redscat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 366
I'll let you off then Mr Advocate (or may I call you Devil?) and offer my apologies.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:28 pm
RDM Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 30, 2008 5:45 pm
Posts: 707
JINJER wrote:
Till reading on Twitter today I didn't realise Yorkcourt had changed their name in 2016, does that have any effect on our future claim? (Assuming we make one).


No difference whatsoever - it's still the same legal entity.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:46 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3060
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Redscat wrote:
I'll let you off then Mr Advocate (or may I call you Devil?) and offer my apologies.



None needed fella, I'm as frustrated as the rest.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:24 am
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1690
Got told we have a very good chance of taking WMDC/York court to task over the handling of the Wakefield Community Stadium and WMDC are getting uncomfortable about that happening.

For the club and the City
Up the Trin

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:40 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6013
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
A thousand supporters, £100 each would be a good start. :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:49 pm
Jizzer User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 17, 2012 1:08 pm
Posts: 442
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Got told we have a very good chance of taking WMDC/York court to task over the handling of the Wakefield Community Stadium and WMDC are getting uncomfortable about that happening.

For the club and the City
Up the Trin


If this is true, and the only thing that may hold us back from doing so is cost: it could be an idea to set up a crowd funding page with the target funds required for us to proceed. Get the word out there about whats happened via social media, tell anyone who's ever moaned about Belle Vue they can donate as much or as little as they want to the cause. Just a thought.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:58 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1112
It isn't just rugby based this too.

As we have mentioned on here previously, you only have to walk around the city and as to how desolate some of it looks nowadays
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, B V Bob, captaincaveman, cocker, coco the fullback, drdnght, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, got there, hawk-eye, Jizzer, newgroundb4wakey, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Shifty Cat, TrinityIHC, wakeytrin, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 259 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,4901,95575,7034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  