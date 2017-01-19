|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 464
|
wakeytrin wrote:
I feel they need exposing now. Fed up of the softly softly approach.
I have to agree with you on this.
Like many on here I have kept my cool throughout this whole process, while others have worked tirelessly and with dignity trying to progress the ground issue.
Others have not been as dignified, indeed adjectives such as odious, unscrupulous etc spring to mind.
The fact is we're little further forward now than we were years ago despite the herculean efforts by the 'good guys'
Surely nothing could be made worse now by throwing all that has happened to the press?
Couldn't make matters any worse could it?
It makes my blood boil that the people of Wakefield (Not just WT supporters!) have been treated with such contempt.
Give me a good old fashioned shoplifter anyday as far as scruples are concerned!
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:51 pm
|
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 366
|
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
What a pointless slot.
Some randomer watching - "B.V. is not fit for purpose & Newmarket has stalled" - the end.
In other news,troops to be rallied in the near future - maybe.
Not a "Pointless slot" by "Some randomer" Mr Advocate, but a serious point that was missed by you and subsequent posters on this thread, made by someone who has been a Trinity supporter since probably before you were born. If you'd bothered to read my second sentence you may have agreed that here was a chance for YTV to tell the good people of Yorkshire, North Lincs and North Notts just why Trinity and Belle Vue are in this ground predicament. A chance for the foul deeds of Yorkcourt and WMDC to be exposed to a wide audience and shamed. There again, perhaps not because the last thing that TV companies want to do is rock the political boat.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:12 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3060
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
|
Redscat wrote:
Not a "Pointless slot" by "Some randomer" Mr Advocate, but a serious point that was missed by you and subsequent posters on this thread, made by someone who has been a Trinity supporter since probably before you were born. If you'd bothered to read my second sentence you may have agreed that here was a chance for YTV to tell the good people of Yorkshire, North Lincs and North Notts just why Trinity and Belle Vue are in this ground predicament. A chance for the foul deeds of Yorkcourt and WMDC to be exposed to a wide audience and shamed. There again, perhaps not because the last thing that TV companies want to do is rock the political boat.
Well Mr Redcat, firstly the "pointless slot" I was referring to was the actual T.V. broadcast.
Secondly, the "Randomer" I alluded to is Mr Joe Public, we all know how the club has been shafted, & after that non-story, nothing has changed.
Finally I hope you did support Trinity before I was born, at least you will have seen them actually win something of significance.
|
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:34 pm
|
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 366
|
I'll let you off then Mr Advocate (or may I call you Devil?) and offer my apologies.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:28 pm
|
RDM
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Apr 30, 2008 5:45 pm
Posts: 707
|
JINJER wrote:
Till reading on Twitter today I didn't realise Yorkcourt had changed their name in 2016, does that have any effect on our future claim? (Assuming we make one).
No difference whatsoever - it's still the same legal entity.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:46 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3060
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
|
Redscat wrote:
I'll let you off then Mr Advocate (or may I call you Devil?) and offer my apologies.
None needed fella, I'm as frustrated as the rest.
|
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:24 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1690
|
Got told we have a very good chance of taking WMDC/York court to task over the handling of the Wakefield Community Stadium and WMDC are getting uncomfortable about that happening.
For the club and the City
Up the Trin
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:40 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6013
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
A thousand supporters, £100 each would be a good start.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:49 pm
|
Jizzer
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Mar 17, 2012 1:08 pm
Posts: 442
|
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Got told we have a very good chance of taking WMDC/York court to task over the handling of the Wakefield Community Stadium and WMDC are getting uncomfortable about that happening.
For the club and the City
Up the Trin
If this is true, and the only thing that may hold us back from doing so is cost: it could be an idea to set up a crowd funding page with the target funds required for us to proceed. Get the word out there about whats happened via social media, tell anyone who's ever moaned about Belle Vue they can donate as much or as little as they want to the cause. Just a thought.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1112
|
It isn't just rugby based this too.
As we have mentioned on here previously, you only have to walk around the city and as to how desolate some of it looks nowadays
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, B V Bob, captaincaveman, cocker, coco the fullback, drdnght, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, got there, hawk-eye, Jizzer, newgroundb4wakey, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Shifty Cat, TrinityIHC, wakeytrin, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 259 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|