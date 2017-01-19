wakeytrin wrote: I feel they need exposing now. Fed up of the softly softly approach.

I have to agree with you on this.Like many on here I have kept my cool throughout this whole process, while others have worked tirelessly and with dignity trying to progress the ground issue.Others have not been as dignified, indeed adjectives such as odious, unscrupulous etc spring to mind.The fact is we're little further forward now than we were years ago despite the herculean efforts by the 'good guys'Surely nothing could be made worse now by throwing all that has happened to the press?Couldn't make matters any worse could it?It makes my blood boil that the people of Wakefield (Not just WT supporters!) have been treated with such contempt.Give me a good old fashioned shoplifter anyday as far as scruples are concerned!