wakeytrin wrote: I feel they need exposing now. Fed up of the softly softly approach.

I agree. The part about 'influential people' warning us off the purchase of the ground then YC doing nothing about it just reeks of cahoots. I know there is some politics involved and some tip-toeing around in an attempt to come to some kind of compromise, but YC are obviously not going to do anything and neither are the councilIf it's left much longer any noise made will be irrelevant