Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:21 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Just watched Michael Carter on Calendar saying Wakefield must leave Belle Vue as the ground isn't fit for purpose.
The voice over to the filmed section stated that Planning Permission had been granted but progress had since halted. Strange that they didn't mention WHY it had stalled.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:02 pm
KevW60349
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Redscat wrote:
Just watched Michael Carter on Calendar saying Wakefield must leave Belle Vue as the ground isn't fit for purpose.
The voice over to the filmed section stated that Planning Permission had been granted but progress had since halted. Strange that they didn't mention WHY it had stalled.

Maybe MC and the new owners can't agree on who pays for upgrade of Belle Vue and the terms of lease / rent depending on which party pays for upgrade. looking more and more likely a move away from BV.
Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:57 pm
Fergus
Strong-running second rower

No positivity from Mr Carter there.

He mentioned 'enticement of families and kids'. There has been little or none of this since the end of the season. The club may have communicated with its loyal fan base through social media and local themed radio, and managed to make some decent signings... but importantly, it has not held oustretched arms to the rest of the Wakefield public. In fact I think I am correct in saying that season ticket sales have fallen this year !! It also took an eternity for the web site to be updated and the virtual closure of the club shop during the close season was ridiculous.
A vibrant and successful marketing programme off the back of the Super Eight survival could have been a catalyst for the ground owner or others to feel confident about backing him ( and his sidekick Brereton ) and moving forward to make progress with some redevelopment. Even that Mr Vastman came up with a half decent plan for new terracing etc.
Their unwillingness to keep the ground in order, but instead to let it fall around them over the last three years or so, does not sit well and must be a factor in help being so unforthcoming. I always presumed that businessmen were interested in growth and making their assets bigger, bolder and more impressive - there's been little evidence of this.
He seems very much resigned to a move away from the city. I truly hope it doesn't come to that.
Desperate, desperate times for the club.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:49 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Key point Fergus: It isn't their asset.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:32 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

I thought you were talking about something else.

On Sky Sports last night, there was a very interesting documentary on the Silent Salute, the two American sprinters who gave the black power clenched fist salute on the podium when they received their medals in the 1968 Olympics.

It'll be on catch up on Sky somewhere.

There was a part where it talked about the aftermath and showed one of them sprinting across a grass pitch, and that pitch was of course Belle Vue (which had a soccer circle as well). I think the full piece showing Belle Vue can be found on that well known video sharing website.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:59 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Fergus wrote:
No positivity from Mr Carter there.

He mentioned 'enticement of families and kids'. There has been little or none of this since the end of the season. The club may have communicated with its loyal fan base through social media and local themed radio, and managed to make some decent signings... but importantly, it has not held oustretched arms to the rest of the Wakefield public. In fact I think I am correct in saying that season ticket sales have fallen this year !! It also took an eternity for the web site to be updated and the virtual closure of the club shop during the close season was ridiculous.
A vibrant and successful marketing programme off the back of the Super Eight survival could have been a catalyst for the ground owner or others to feel confident about backing him ( and his sidekick Brereton ) and moving forward to make progress with some redevelopment. Even that Mr Vastman came up with a half decent plan for new terracing etc.
Their unwillingness to keep the ground in order, but instead to let it fall around them over the last three years or so, does not sit well and must be a factor in help being so unforthcoming. I always presumed that businessmen were interested in growth and making their assets bigger, bolder and more impressive - there's been little evidence of this.
He seems very much resigned to a move away from the city. I truly hope it doesn't come to that.
Desperate, desperate times for the club.

And how would you feel about spending your money doing up a property you didn't own, regarding keeping the ground in order, I didn't see you at BV putting free time during the week and weekends in an effort to at least meet the safety requirements. My personal opinion is get off MC and CB backs. We can talk until the cows come home about who should've done this and that in past years. I hope for a revamped BV or even a new stadium like the majority, but the powers that be seem to have other ideas not our owners.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:41 pm
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

If I had a spare grand I would enter the ground naming draw. And if I won I'd call it the Councillor Box Stadium. Just imagine his joy in having his name associated with such an iconic stadium in every press release and TV & radio broadcast :)
Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:49 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Slugger McBatt wrote:
I thought you were talking about something else.

On Sky Sports last night, there was a very interesting documentary on the Silent Salute, the two American sprinters who gave the black power clenched fist salute on the podium when they received their medals in the 1968 Olympics.

It'll be on catch up on Sky somewhere.

There was a part where it talked about the aftermath and showed one of them sprinting across a grass pitch, and that pitch was of course Belle Vue (which had a soccer circle as well). I think the full piece showing Belle Vue can be found on that well known video sharing website.

On Demand Sky Sports 1.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:24 am
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

What a pointless slot.

Some randomer watching - "B.V. is not fit for purpose & Newmarket has stalled" - the end.

In other news,troops to be rallied in the near future - maybe.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Belle Vue on TV

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:13 am
wtid71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Big lads mate wrote:
And how would you feel about spending your money doing up a property you didn't own, regarding keeping the ground in order, I didn't see you at BV putting free time during the week and weekends in an effort to at least meet the safety requirements. My personal opinion is get off MC and CB backs. We can talk until the cows come home about who should've done this and that in past years. I hope for a revamped BV or even a new stadium like the majority, but the powers that be seem to have other ideas not our owners.


Agree with all of this. MC and CB have finally got the clubs finances back in order. The club has to work on a small staff due to financial constraints. We only need to look at Bradfords woes to see where we could be. Think the blame for the ground situation needs to be put at other doors than MC and the hard working club staff.

