No positivity from Mr Carter there.



He mentioned 'enticement of families and kids'. There has been little or none of this since the end of the season. The club may have communicated with its loyal fan base through social media and local themed radio, and managed to make some decent signings... but importantly, it has not held oustretched arms to the rest of the Wakefield public. In fact I think I am correct in saying that season ticket sales have fallen this year !! It also took an eternity for the web site to be updated and the virtual closure of the club shop during the close season was ridiculous.

A vibrant and successful marketing programme off the back of the Super Eight survival could have been a catalyst for the ground owner or others to feel confident about backing him ( and his sidekick Brereton ) and moving forward to make progress with some redevelopment. Even that Mr Vastman came up with a half decent plan for new terracing etc.

Their unwillingness to keep the ground in order, but instead to let it fall around them over the last three years or so, does not sit well and must be a factor in help being so unforthcoming. I always presumed that businessmen were interested in growth and making their assets bigger, bolder and more impressive - there's been little evidence of this.

He seems very much resigned to a move away from the city. I truly hope it doesn't come to that.

Desperate, desperate times for the club.