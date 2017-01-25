WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clark signs until end of 2020

Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:40 am
Psychedelic Casual
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
As we all know contracts mean nothing these days. All it means is that if anyone wants to sign him it will cost just that bit more

Correct
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:58 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum
I rate Darryl Clarke very highly but I just don't think his game is suited to the NRL. I think some NRL clubs would be interested in him but I just don't think that the jumping out of DH will be anywhere as effective as it is here. Don't get me wrong I think he would do a good job but a lot of the Hookers do 80 mins. If you watch Cameron Smith he never goes faster than a slow jog. That allows him to play the full 80 and allows the storm to have 4 forwards on the bench (a la saints over the last few years) or 3 and a utility threequarter.
NRL defences are generally better organised and on the rare occasions that there is a quick PTB then the defence is savvy enough to conceded 10 metres territory if they saw that Clarke was eyeing up a late retreating defender.
Still - all good for us.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:54 am
mark_m
Gold RLFANS Member
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
I rate Darryl Clarke very highly but I just don't think his game is suited to the NRL. I think some NRL clubs would be interested in him but I just don't think that the jumping out of DH will be anywhere as effective as it is here. Don't get me wrong I think he would do a good job but a lot of the Hookers do 80 mins. If you watch Cameron Smith he never goes faster than a slow jog. That allows him to play the full 80 and allows the storm to have 4 forwards on the bench (a la saints over the last few years) or 3 and a utility threequarter.
NRL defences are generally better organised and on the rare occasions that there is a quick PTB then the defence is savvy enough to conceded 10 metres territory if they saw that Clarke was eyeing up a late retreating defender.
Still - all good for us.


It is a good point. NRL hookers are less dynamic and more focused on their passing game.

Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:48 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
I rate Darryl Clarke very highly but I just don't think his game is suited to the NRL. I think some NRL clubs would be interested in him but I just don't think that the jumping out of DH will be anywhere as effective as it is here. Don't get me wrong I think he would do a good job but a lot of the Hookers do 80 mins. If you watch Cameron Smith he never goes faster than a slow jog. That allows him to play the full 80 and allows the storm to have 4 forwards on the bench (a la saints over the last few years) or 3 and a utility threequarter.
NRL defences are generally better organised and on the rare occasions that there is a quick PTB then the defence is savvy enough to conceded 10 metres territory if they saw that Clarke was eyeing up a late retreating defender.
Still - all good for us.
The difference is Cameron Smith could possibly kick a ball on a dollar from 30 metres, or make a bullet pass over 15 meters and hit a chicken wishbone.
I don't think Clark could.
