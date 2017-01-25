I rate Darryl Clarke very highly but I just don't think his game is suited to the NRL. I think some NRL clubs would be interested in him but I just don't think that the jumping out of DH will be anywhere as effective as it is here. Don't get me wrong I think he would do a good job but a lot of the Hookers do 80 mins. If you watch Cameron Smith he never goes faster than a slow jog. That allows him to play the full 80 and allows the storm to have 4 forwards on the bench (a la saints over the last few years) or 3 and a utility threequarter.

NRL defences are generally better organised and on the rare occasions that there is a quick PTB then the defence is savvy enough to conceded 10 metres territory if they saw that Clarke was eyeing up a late retreating defender.

Still - all good for us.