Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:06 pm
Apparently turning down NRL interest. Great news :).
Re: Clark signs until end of 2020

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:50 pm
Daryl signing an extension is great news for our club.
Daryl is class and I am chuffed he is with us for the next 4 seasons.
Re: Clark signs until end of 2020

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:25 pm
Great news for our club, following Hilly and Ben Currie signing long term deals.

Re: Clark signs until end of 2020

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:54 pm
Didn't you hear this predicted from somewhere a few weeks back?? [Whistles]
Thank you and goodbye Mr Sandow.
The best gift you have given us.
Re: Clark signs until end of 2020

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:32 pm
As we all know contracts mean nothing these days. All it means is that if anyone wants to sign him it will cost just that bit more

Re: Clark signs until end of 2020

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:07 pm
Great news, think he will have a big season this year.
Re: Clark signs until end of 2020

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:13 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
As we all know contracts mean nothing these days. All it means is that if anyone wants to sign him it will cost just that bit more

This is true.
