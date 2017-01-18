|
cyclone65 wrote:
My Name is Martin Sowerby, I am no relation to him at all. I have no kids there so no need to gain favour at all. I have one son at York and one at Wakefield, now if you want ill come on here slag everyone off, doom and gloom every post, and then you may like it I dont know. I however think that the terrible time the Bulls have had I wouldnt at all want to put anymore negetive slants on anything.
I base my opinion on feedback from my lads who have in the last few years been at Fev, Cas and Huddersfield. I also think that they are in a position to give me their honest feedback on John, like I posted my Son Tom left the Bulls for reasons I do not wish to share, and he even thinks John is great. I hope this clears any mud up for you !!!!¬!
Don't take it personally, mate.
If you've seen much of this board lately, you'll have seen we have a pretty bad troll, who is pretending to be the parent of a (now former) Bradford junior.
Taken with the variety of Halifax halfwits that we've had to suffer and the general despndency of Bulls fans at the moment, we're all a little tetchy.
Best of luck to your lads. I imagine the one at York will need it as much as any player at Bradford.
cyclone65 wrote:
You see KCNBABT. It's not hard!
Thanks Martin, I appreciate the positive and non-hysterical sentiment!
I'd like you to all be as open about your real names ideally. Could I trouble you for the 3 digits on the back of your card too whilst you're at it?
Pumpetypump wrote:
I'd like you to all be as open about your real names ideally. Could I trouble you for the 3 digits on the back of your card too whilst you're at it?
I'm Christian Richardson and it's 452.If those digits are correct, you'd better start worrying.
Pumpetypump wrote:
I'd like you to all be as open about your real names ideally. Could I trouble you for the 3 digits on the back of your card too whilst you're at it?
Are you Prince Pumpetypump of Nigeria?
