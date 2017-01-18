Before you all bite my head off, I honestly think Basto would be the perfect Head Coach. John had the best win ratio at Featherstone Rovers was second in the Comp and was sacked/l left due to differences with his Chairman. John is an amazing Head of Youth, had huge experience at Leeds, Warrington, Featherstone, and totally transformed the Bulls academy. He has a great way with the kids, a fantastic eye for talent, and is already part of the Club.



John played at a pro level, fully understands the needs of players both young and old, is English, and has a proven winning record as First Team coach, and Academy head. I have had two sons play for him in the last Year, both in the Academy. My youngest one left the Academy because he wasny happy, but even under that issue he said to me last night John is a fantastic coach, and head of Youth. My oldest Son who has moved to York after finishing in the 19's said that between John and Disco they made every player feel special, and improved their tactical, technical, and physical abilities way beyond anything he had previously experienced.



I vote for John all day long, if he would be interested is another issue.