Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:57 pm
Before you all bite my head off, I honestly think Basto would be the perfect Head Coach. John had the best win ratio at Featherstone Rovers was second in the Comp and was sacked/l left due to differences with his Chairman. John is an amazing Head of Youth, had huge experience at Leeds, Warrington, Featherstone, and totally transformed the Bulls academy. He has a great way with the kids, a fantastic eye for talent, and is already part of the Club.

John played at a pro level, fully understands the needs of players both young and old, is English, and has a proven winning record as First Team coach, and Academy head. I have had two sons play for him in the last Year, both in the Academy. My youngest one left the Academy because he wasny happy, but even under that issue he said to me last night John is a fantastic coach, and head of Youth. My oldest Son who has moved to York after finishing in the 19's said that between John and Disco they made every player feel special, and improved their tactical, technical, and physical abilities way beyond anything he had previously experienced.

I vote for John all day long, if he would be interested is another issue.

Re: John Bastian

Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:01 pm
cyclone65 wrote:
I have had two sons play for him in the last Year, both in the Academy. .


That bit could raise a few hackles bearing in mind the last week or so on this forum :shock:

However, I do think you make an interesting point about Bastian. He's a name that few have suggested, and yet in many ways he seems like the obvious choice.

Re: John Bastian

Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:02 pm
He may not be still with us. Let's not get ahead of ourselves.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: John Bastian

Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:07 pm
As much as I'd be ok with Bastian as head coach, I'd want it only on the proviso he's still very hands on with the academy. That bloke is potentially the most important of all the previous staff to get signed up IMHO, but in his capacity as head of youth.

Re: John Bastian

Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:13 pm
cyclone65 wrote:
John had the best win ratio at Featherstone Rovers was second in the Comp and was sacked/l left due to differences with his Chairman.


That "best win" ratio is misleading to say the least. He was in charge for eleven competitive games; Fev did win seven of those 11 but six of them came against the five teams that were relegated that season, the only win against a relatively strong team was at home to Halifax, and Fev lost against Dewsbury and Doncaster, as well as twice against Leigh.

He's definitely got a proven record at Academy-type level, but there weren't many Fev fans impressed by his period coaching our first team.

Re: John Bastian

Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:16 pm
The Phantom Horseman wrote:
That "best win" ratio is misleading to say the least. He was in charge for eleven competitive games; Fev did win seven of those 11 but six of them came against the five teams that were relegated that season, the only win against a relatively strong team was at home to Halifax, and Fev lost against Dewsbury and Doncaster, as well as twice against Leigh.

He's definitely got a proven record at Academy-type level, but there weren't many Fev fans impressed by his period coaching our first team.


11 games doesn't really sound like much evidence to make a judgement either way

Re: John Bastian

Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:19 pm
You are John Bastian's brother and I claim my five pounds ...

