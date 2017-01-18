WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:32 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016
Posts: 730
Location: Waiting
KCNBABT wrote:
Stu Duffy has confirmed Lachlan Burr has gone.

Could you confirm if anyone is staying????

Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:33 pm
josefw
Joined: Wed Mar 03, 2010
Posts: 489
Location: Manchester
KCNBABT wrote:
Stu Duffy has confirmed Lachlan Burr has gone.


My son confirmed he hasn't.

Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:43 pm
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005
Posts: 3580
Location: Hornsea
KCNBABT wrote:
Stu Duffy has confirmed Lachlan Burr has gone.

My son confirmed he's come back. Just gone for a coffee.

Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:48 pm
mystic eddie
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005
Posts: 8803
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Duckman wrote:
From the oracle that is your "son" can you tell us all who else has agreed a new deal?? I know its positive and not your usual M.O., but you seemed to miss the important Leon news this morning for some reason....


If this knobcheese is indeed the father of a player then I suggest that the player is released from the club by deliberately passing on information that will unsettle the club.
Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:50 pm
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005
Posts: 3580
Location: Hornsea
His son should get some training done. Seems to spend all his time on social media.
