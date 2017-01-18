WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:47 pm
Can you please ban KCNTWAT

Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:48 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Please mods ban this clown, I think he's escaped from the lunatic asylum the T&A forum.

Nooooo. He is our village idiot, and we must keep him to give us someone to rally around (despising).
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:54 pm
Remember when Ross was out to get us? And Hudgell? And a whole bunch of other people who turned out to be right all along?

And now you want this person banned. Are you worried the club might get a bad name or something? We're about a decade late for that.

If he or she says something that could get the site sued, remove it. Otherwise leave him or her be.

Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:03 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Please mods ban this clown, I think he's escaped from the lunatic asylum the T&A forum.

Nooooo. He is our village idiot, and we must keep him to give us someone to rally around (despising).


He is very annoying with his "my son says" routine but in the interests of freedom of speech he shouldn't be banned unless he indulges in the sort of mindless crap the two idiots on the T&A comments pages come out with. Now they really are Trolls!

Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:05 pm
Ban is the nuclear option. If you simply don't like someone, use your block button.

Re: Player departures

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:21 pm
I am the morning DJ, on KCNBABT.....
Spilling all the goss for you
Where every you maybe

I like him he's our very own Pte. Frazer
