|
Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 41
|
Can you please ban KCNTWAT
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:48 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1498
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Please mods ban this clown, I think he's escaped from the lunatic asylum the T&A forum.
Nooooo. He is our village idiot, and we must keep him to give us someone to rally around (despising).
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:54 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7383Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Remember when Ross was out to get us? And Hudgell? And a whole bunch of other people who turned out to be right all along?
And now you want this person banned. Are you worried the club might get a bad name or something? We're about a decade late for that.
If he or she says something that could get the site sued, remove it. Otherwise leave him or her be.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 15
|
ridlerbull wrote:
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Please mods ban this clown, I think he's escaped from the lunatic asylum the T&A forum.
Nooooo. He is our village idiot, and we must keep him to give us someone to rally around (despising).
He is very annoying with his "my son says" routine but in the interests of freedom of speech he shouldn't be banned unless he indulges in the sort of mindless crap the two idiots on the T&A comments pages come out with. Now they really are Trolls!
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:05 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6360Location:
LS9
|
Ban is the nuclear option. If you simply don't like someone, use your block button.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 256
Location: South of Bratfud
|
I am the morning DJ, on KCNBABT.....
Spilling all the goss for you
Where every you maybe
I like him he's our very own Pte. Frazer
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, altofts wildcat, amberavenger, bilko1941, Block5Bull, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, cyclone65, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, Drust, Duckman, exiledbull, fifty50, Fordy, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, les-goose, Lord Magoon, LU2, Nelson, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, oyster bay, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, sandy, Scarey71, scarrie, senoj, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman, woolly07, zapperbull and 596 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|