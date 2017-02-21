WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:26 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9133
Location: Bradbados
I_Pitty_Stevo wrote:
Given that Toovey HAS to return to Oz to collect his visa, I wouldn't read too much in to any travel plans.

Far from sure that's true, to be honest.

It's certainly true that it's necessary to be in one's own country to apply for some visas [maybe even a work one?] but not to take receipt of it. He could go to Australia house if it were necessary, that's technically in Australia!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:33 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9628
Location: Here
bowlingboy wrote:
To be fair I don't think someone with big Geoff Toovey's reputation as a professional would open themselves up to looking ridiculous by accepting job then high tailing it when it looks like been to much hard work.

I wasn't to sure about Chalmers and Lowe but from what they have done so far I think they have every intention of making a real go of it, whether its by their own steam or they are getting it off the ground for A.N.Other is to be seen,
which points to Toovey been involved in the master plan and staying.

With Tooveys appointment in the first place and appointments to the managerial staff from Salford it has Koukash written all over it.


If Koucash is behind this there is no way he would be able to keep quiet about it.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:46 pm
jockabull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 880
Bulliac wrote:
Far from sure that's true, to be honest.

It's certainly true that it's necessary to be in one's own country to apply for some visas [maybe even a work one?] but not to take receipt of it. He could go to Australia house if it were necessary, that's technically in Australia!


I think there are rules around the switch from tourist to work visas though. I believe you have to leave the country and then come back in on the work visa. There are some wierd and wonderful rules for these things!

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:35 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 526
[quote="debaser"]If Koucash is behind this there is no way he would be able to keep quiet about it.[/quote

Not what I've heard... :shock:

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:44 pm
ruraljuror Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 6
Highlander wrote:
Bullseye said he'd had his teeth done.....


Report on TotalRL late last year suggested that Bailey was looking to carry on playing.

On twitter, he thanks HappySmile Dental - but they are just a cosmetic teeth whitening company.

Not saying he's signing for us - but it's pretty clear that he hasn't sailed into retirement with a new set of pristine post-rugby career teeth. Would be a great signing for us - despised him whenever he played against us for other teams - his mongrel would be invaluable to our chances of staying up

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:12 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 323
Location: South of Bratfud
debaser wrote:
If Koucash is behind this there is no way he would be able to keep quiet about it.


I think he would. If it means he benefits he's intelligent enough to hold his water and intelligent is one thing he really is.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:34 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26121
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
ruraljuror wrote:
Report on TotalRL late last year suggested that Bailey was looking to carry on playing.

On twitter, he thanks HappySmile Dental - but they are just a cosmetic teeth whitening company.

Not saying he's signing for us - but it's pretty clear that he hasn't sailed into retirement with a new set of pristine post-rugby career teeth. Would be a great signing for us - despised him whenever he played against us for other teams - his mongrel would be invaluable to our chances of staying up



Agree he'd be a great signing - provided he's committed. He wasn't a big success at HKR or Cas.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:01 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 882
Bullseye wrote:
Agree he'd be a great signing - provided he's committed. He wasn't a big success at HKR or Cas.


Thought he was solid enough last year for Warrington though. Under someone like Toovey who wont take no grief either should be ok
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debaser, DrFeelgood, Drust, Duckman, fifty50, GazzaBull, HiramC, hooligan27, jockabull, jumbercules, le penguin, Nothus, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, redeverready, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, thepimp007, zapperbull and 296 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,7801,84575,7764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  