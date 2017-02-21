|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9133
Location: Bradbados
|
I_Pitty_Stevo wrote:
Given that Toovey HAS to return to Oz to collect his visa, I wouldn't read too much in to any travel plans.
Far from sure that's true, to be honest.
It's certainly true that it's necessary to be in one's own country to apply
for some visas [maybe even a work one?] but not to take receipt of it. He could go to Australia house if it were necessary, that's technically in Australia!
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9628
Location: Here
|
bowlingboy wrote:
To be fair I don't think someone with big Geoff Toovey's reputation as a professional would open themselves up to looking ridiculous by accepting job then high tailing it when it looks like been to much hard work.
I wasn't to sure about Chalmers and Lowe but from what they have done so far I think they have every intention of making a real go of it, whether its by their own steam or they are getting it off the ground for A.N.Other is to be seen,
which points to Toovey been involved in the master plan and staying.
With Tooveys appointment in the first place and appointments to the managerial staff from Salford it has Koukash written all over it.
If Koucash is behind this there is no way he would be able to keep quiet about it.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 880
|
Bulliac wrote:
Far from sure that's true, to be honest.
It's certainly true that it's necessary to be in one's own country to apply for some visas [maybe even a work one?] but not to take receipt of it. He could go to Australia house if it were necessary, that's technically in Australia!
I think there are rules around the switch from tourist to work visas though. I believe you have to leave the country and then come back in on the work visa. There are some wierd and wonderful rules for these things!
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:35 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 526
|
[quote="debaser"]If Koucash is behind this there is no way he would be able to keep quiet about it.[/quote
Not what I've heard...
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:44 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 6
|
Highlander wrote:
Bullseye said he'd had his teeth done.....
Report on TotalRL late last year suggested that Bailey was looking to carry on playing.
On twitter, he thanks HappySmile Dental - but they are just a cosmetic teeth whitening company.
Not saying he's signing for us - but it's pretty clear that he hasn't sailed into retirement with a new set of pristine post-rugby career teeth. Would be a great signing for us - despised him whenever he played against us for other teams - his mongrel would be invaluable to our chances of staying up
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:12 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 323
Location: South of Bratfud
|
debaser wrote:
If Koucash is behind this there is no way he would be able to keep quiet about it.
I think he would. If it means he benefits he's intelligent enough to hold his water and intelligent is one thing he really is.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:34 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26121
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
ruraljuror wrote:
Report on TotalRL late last year suggested that Bailey was looking to carry on playing.
On twitter, he thanks HappySmile Dental - but they are just a cosmetic teeth whitening company.
Not saying he's signing for us - but it's pretty clear that he hasn't sailed into retirement with a new set of pristine post-rugby career teeth. Would be a great signing for us - despised him whenever he played against us for other teams - his mongrel would be invaluable to our chances of staying up
Agree he'd be a great signing - provided he's committed. He wasn't a big success at HKR or Cas.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 882
|
Bullseye wrote:
Agree he'd be a great signing - provided he's committed. He wasn't a big success at HKR or Cas.
Thought he was solid enough last year for Warrington though. Under someone like Toovey who wont take no grief either should be ok
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debaser, DrFeelgood, Drust, Duckman, fifty50, GazzaBull, HiramC, hooligan27, jockabull, jumbercules, le penguin, Nothus, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, redeverready, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, thepimp007, zapperbull and 296 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|