bowlingboy wrote:

To be fair I don't think someone with big Geoff Toovey's reputation as a professional would open themselves up to looking ridiculous by accepting job then high tailing it when it looks like been to much hard work.



I wasn't to sure about Chalmers and Lowe but from what they have done so far I think they have every intention of making a real go of it, whether its by their own steam or they are getting it off the ground for A.N.Other is to be seen,

which points to Toovey been involved in the master plan and staying.



With Tooveys appointment in the first place and appointments to the managerial staff from Salford it has Koukash written all over it.