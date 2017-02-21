martinwildbull wrote: Apologies Johnbulls, I should have used one of those newfangled smiley things to show I was not being serious, the reference was to Flyingpumpbags prediction that Caro was going to Carnegie. The other reference was to his statement that Tim Smith was not signing for us because it was not enough money. Perhaps FPB is an alter ego of Mick Gledhill

No need for apologies Martin.My fault,hadnt read the few previous postings on the thread before I hit the keyboard.Anyway moving on.I sat just in front of Toovey on Sunday and he certainly didnt strike me as someone whose just passing through/not committed to the cause.The bloke is crackers(in a good way)he makes every tackle,kicks every kick and passes every pass while bellowing instructions out and thats while hes still on holiday.Just imagine what he will be like when hes finished his vacation!!