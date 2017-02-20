WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:40 pm
Bull Mania
Well Toovey was there sunday and has been to U16s & U19s games. Certainly didn't strike me yesterday as a man whos not going to be here in the future.

Also regarding going to Carnegie, that would mean he's got his visa. You can tell he has league running through his veins. He wouldn't reject coaching rugby league in the english second tier to coach union in the second tier.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:47 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Dunno what to think of this to be honest. My head says "does anyone actually believe a world class coach like Toovey would come to a Championship side. Never mind a Championship side on -10".

But then I think:

Well Tim Sheens is at Hull KR (albeit an SL side when he joined) and I consider him a world class coach. Also the damage of reputations. The new owners have done so well so far and for Toovey not to be coach would turn a lot of people against them. Also Toovey's reputation would be slightly damaged in the fact he has accepted the head coach role only to not follow through with it.

As Bullmania said above though. He has been heavily involved in all ranks of the Bulls and has even been in touch with local amateur clubs to form club links. Certainly looks like he wants to stay and is just making the most of not being able to coach by doing somethings behind the scenes. Seems to be involved with a few signings as well (see the Phoenix signing newspaper announcement), it clearly states he is looking forward to working under Toovey which suggests to me he will stay.
Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:56 pm
PHILISAN
Was the future arrival of Tooveh known to the RFL when the planned takeover was put to them I wonder?..Massive embarrassment if there was any truth in this speculation.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:01 pm
I_Pitty_Stevo
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
Don't know how true this is but hearing Toovey is going back to Oz after Sundays game and Tony Rea is set to take over the coaches job.


Given that Toovey HAS to return to Oz to collect his visa, I wouldn't read too much in to any travel plans.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:18 pm
martinwildbull
debaser wrote:
WTF?



A mash up of flying pump-bags finest predictions.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:23 pm
RickyF1
I_Pitty_Stevo wrote:
Given that Toovey HAS to return to Oz to collect his visa, I wouldn't read too much in to any travel plans.

I know he has to go back for his visa but why?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:50 pm
martinwildbull wrote:
Toovey is going to coach Leeds Carnegie, and Rea has turned down the offer because the offer was too low. thats what I heard

I wonder if Jimmy Lowes is aware of this considering that he has signed a contract to be head coach of Leeds Carnegie next season.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:51 am
Blotto
RickyF1 wrote:
I know he has to go back for his visa but why?


I think its the rules, same as if your in Oz and want to work there you need to go back to the UK to get your working visa!
