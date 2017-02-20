It wouldn't be a bad signing at all for us, he would take a few weeks to get upto speed though as he will not have had a pre season at all.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HAPEtobehere, Highlander, hooligan27, iseeyoujerryjerry, joanneby, RAB-2411, redeverready, riccado, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rossybull, ruraljuror, Scarey71, Steel City Bull, woolly07 and 298 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|