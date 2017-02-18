Smith played well during the regular part of the last Championship season. Few weight issues and hardly any pre-season but should come good for you in time. The problem is, do you have it? All the best tomorrow, should be close.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Dannyboywt, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, imwakefieldtillidie, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, tackler thommo and 302 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|