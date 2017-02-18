WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:54 am
Johnbulls

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 32
Lee Smith 2 year deal.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:59 am
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1372
Location: Mirfield
At?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:01 am
Johnbulls

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 32
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
At?

With us.Not available tomorrow.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:43 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2810
Location: Shipley, Bradford
So Lee Smith on a 2 Year Deal :) Not too shabby! A lot of experience and has got a lot of experience at this level too! Match winner on his day. Glad to have him on board! Gotta be Fullback surely?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:15 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2983
Location: Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Gotta be Fullback surely?


Number 1 jersey I'd imagine

Seems like a decent signing. Probably needs to get match fit, but plenty of experience and a proven player at this level.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:31 am
BeechwoodBull
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 273
Confirmed on Bulls We Site. Last time I saw him he looked like he needed to shed a few pounds. Decent signing though, goalkicker too if I recall.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:38 am
psychostring
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 243
My confidence in our owners has gone up considerably this week. They've managed to get in a forward with super league experience in Larroyer on loan (which you would imagine is not costing us loads), a hooker with super league experience in Moore (4 game trial, again probably not breaking the bank) and a full back/centre with super league and championship experience in Lee Smith on a permanent deal.

Little things like seeing pics of Toovey attending under 19's game on Thurs show me he is getting as involved as he can until his visa is sorted.

The above tells me they are committed to getting guys in this season to try and stay up whilst sticking to a budget and only signing people on permanent deals who are proven and we can afford. Glad to see them not rushing into commiting to Walker/Moore until they prove themselves/stay out of prison.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:45 am
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 692
I would imaging he has been warned that Toovey will get him into shape and it won't be nice for him initially. I have never met Toovey but I expect he is a bit of a task master you don't mess with. It might just rejuvenate Smiths career.
So, I would expect him to play fullback so where is Phoenix going to play?
I immediately think this puts pressure on Leon to perform. I want to see Phoenix at half back or fullback. Lilley and Phoenix could be a very exciting pairing while Lilley is here. Leon on the bench possibly to take advantage when teams tire - or Leon misses out completely as Toovey will pick on merit not names.
