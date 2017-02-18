My confidence in our owners has gone up considerably this week. They've managed to get in a forward with super league experience in Larroyer on loan (which you would imagine is not costing us loads), a hooker with super league experience in Moore (4 game trial, again probably not breaking the bank) and a full back/centre with super league and championship experience in Lee Smith on a permanent deal.



Little things like seeing pics of Toovey attending under 19's game on Thurs show me he is getting as involved as he can until his visa is sorted.



The above tells me they are committed to getting guys in this season to try and stay up whilst sticking to a budget and only signing people on permanent deals who are proven and we can afford. Glad to see them not rushing into commiting to Walker/Moore until they prove themselves/stay out of prison.