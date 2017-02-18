I would imaging he has been warned that Toovey will get him into shape and it won't be nice for him initially. I have never met Toovey but I expect he is a bit of a task master you don't mess with. It might just rejuvenate Smiths career.

So, I would expect him to play fullback so where is Phoenix going to play?

I immediately think this puts pressure on Leon to perform. I want to see Phoenix at half back or fullback. Lilley and Phoenix could be a very exciting pairing while Lilley is here. Leon on the bench possibly to take advantage when teams tire - or Leon misses out completely as Toovey will pick on merit not names.



Agree psyco, three good additions at probably a very good price. Would be nice if Moore managed to get a few months with us before he gets signed up by her majesty - or even misses out on a custodial sentence.



Last week Chalmers said Lowe was in NZ and there will be two additions from there soon. If this is true then all of a sudden we are looking much better.