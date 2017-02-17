WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:22 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2809
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
No he didn't. George Griffin played for Salford.

Darrell is at Fev, Josh at Hull.


Ah yes haha! My bad! Look very much alike Darrell and George! Can't see Darrell wanting to leave Fev. They have a better chance than us at doing something this season and at 35 (36 in June) I can't see him wanting to come back into a full time environment when he's likely to retire soon.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:17 am
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3701
Location: Hornsea
Might even be Peter Griffin.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:32 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2126
Location: No longer Bradford
rugbyreddog wrote:
Might even be Peter Griffin.


The ball looks a bit like Stewie.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:48 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26097
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Stewie would at least have some diabolical invention to use to transmogrify the team into world beaters.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:26 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 880
Interesting Rohan commented on a post of mine in the supporters group on fb last night saying no offer was made to him and it never got that far. Think this shows the owners already had Toovey lined up really hope he gets a visa and its not a smoke screen to get people to buy season tickets. Not that I think that is happening but there is always that niggling doubt

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:00 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 691
thepimp007 wrote:
Interesting Rohan commented on a post of mine in the supporters group on fb last night saying no offer was made to him and it never got that far. Think this shows the owners already had Toovey lined up really hope he gets a visa and its not a smoke screen to get people to buy season tickets. Not that I think that is happening but there is always that niggling doubt


But Toovey has flown here and is doing most things but not officially.
I bet your favourite TV program is Conspiracy theories.
I don'y blame you for being suspicious after the last 5 or so years we supporters have had dumped on us.
I am staying open minded and give the new owners BoD until I see evidence against them.
There probably are genuine reasons for Visa not through yet or bank account still waiting to be set up.
The problem they had with this admin is they didn't take over a set up that was in place but they have actually had to set up a completely new club - albeit same name and logo - but everything else has been done from scratch. We supporters probably have no idea of what it takes to do this and goes against our ideas of "I want it done now" so why isn't it in the paper today.
This week has seen two new faces.
Next week hopefully another couple.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:07 pm
zapperbull
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 814
Location: Silsden
This work permit seems to be taking a long time!
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:34 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 880
woolly07 wrote:
But Toovey has flown here and is doing most things but not officially.
I bet your favourite TV program is Conspiracy theories.
I don'y blame you for being suspicious after the last 5 or so years we supporters have had dumped on us.
I am staying open minded and give the new owners BoD until I see evidence against them.
There probably are genuine reasons for Visa not through yet or bank account still waiting to be set up.
The problem they had with this admin is they didn't take over a set up that was in place but they have actually had to set up a completely new club - albeit same name and logo - but everything else has been done from scratch. We supporters probably have no idea of what it takes to do this and goes against our ideas of "I want it done now" so why isn't it in the paper today.
This week has seen two new faces.
Next week hopefully another couple.


Not the case at all like I said I dont think that is happening more that I hope it isnt. I'm in the camp of wait and see. If we are in this position halfway through the season it may be questioned, but while things are still very early I think they have more than earned a bit of breathing space. I think some fans cant handle that Green was constantly in the public eye and constantly spouting and now we have the complete opposite. I'm more than happy for them to keep quiet the less they promise the expectation level can be more controlled

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:10 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2643
TBH, Toovey's WP should have come through by now, it's been 20 working days or 28 days in total since his appointment was announced.

The only thing I can think of that's holding it up is that the club, as a new entity, does not hold the required sponsorship licence to get Toovey his visa.
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:24 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2812
rugbyreddog wrote:
Might even be Peter Griffin.





Could be Nick Griffin
