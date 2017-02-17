thepimp007 wrote: Interesting Rohan commented on a post of mine in the supporters group on fb last night saying no offer was made to him and it never got that far. Think this shows the owners already had Toovey lined up really hope he gets a visa and its not a smoke screen to get people to buy season tickets. Not that I think that is happening but there is always that niggling doubt

But Toovey has flown here and is doing most things but not officially.I bet your favourite TV program is Conspiracy theories.I don'y blame you for being suspicious after the last 5 or so years we supporters have had dumped on us.I am staying open minded and give the new owners BoD until I see evidence against them.There probably are genuine reasons for Visa not through yet or bank account still waiting to be set up.The problem they had with this admin is they didn't take over a set up that was in place but they have actually had to set up a completely new club - albeit same name and logo - but everything else has been done from scratch. We supporters probably have no idea of what it takes to do this and goes against our ideas of "I want it done now" so why isn't it in the paper today.This week has seen two new faces.Next week hopefully another couple.