HamsterChops wrote: No he didn't. George Griffin played for Salford.



Darrell is at Fev, Josh at Hull.

Ah yes haha! My bad! Look very much alike Darrell and George! Can't see Darrell wanting to leave Fev. They have a better chance than us at doing something this season and at 35 (36 in June) I can't see him wanting to come back into a full time environment when he's likely to retire soon.