Bullseye wrote: Adam O’Brien farmed out to Fax on loan I see. That move to Hudders is panning out well for him.

He looks well chuffed in that photo Fax tweeted about signing him. Huddersfield already badly misusing him by playing Hinchcliffe at hooker when he's been very vocal about not wanting to play there, and Leeming off the bench who quite frankly isn't as good as AOB. Feel sorry for the kid who looked like he finally had a chance to prove himself in SL.