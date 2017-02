Old_Northern wrote:

Assuming that he has actually put pen to paper, it looks like we may be in for a long wait. Regarding the work visa, have a look here: http://www.ukimmigration.com/employer/u ... ermit5.htm Assuming that he has actually put pen to paper, it looks like we may be in for a long wait.

Yeah he can't work but whilst this is processing he has a UK Visitor Visa - http://www.workpermit.com/immigration/united-kingdom/uk-visitor-visas Permitted Paid Engagement Visa: this visa allows people to enter the UK for up to a month to take part in a paid engagement. Such as a public speaking engagement, chairing a meeting, or attending a conference.I wonder if he can coach under this. Like chairing a meeting based on coaching? Or helping Beattie to some extent under the guise of public speaking (about coaching, analysing etc). Ideally we need him as soon as possible. Hopefully Beattie can collect a few wins between now and then so there isn't much expectation on Toovey's first few games.