Maybe Cas genuinely want him? But he'll be at least 2-3 months off SL level and intensity (for a top 4 team anyway). So makes sense to loan him to us? That being said, Cas released their statement saying it was a months loan? Now the Bulls have said its a year loan. So god knows! I'm just thankful we have an experienced 2nd row so we can give Wilkinson a rest. Roche, Larroyer and Bentley to start.