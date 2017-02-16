WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:41 am
One downside with these loans is that I expect Lilley to be recalled as Leeds looked poor in the halves last week. Laroyer will go back as he is too good to sign and not use. We then lose two very good players. I hope there are permanent replacements lined up as I really can't see us keeping Lilley and Laroyer for too long.

Another piece of good news last week mentioned the part time appointment of the the chap associated with buying us at one point. Damien -- his last name has left me. I once read up on him and the comments from officials and fans were very good about how he transformed the commercial and sponsorship income. It said he had already brought in 11 new sponsors. This is another good sign that the owners are quietly getting things in place behind the scenes.

Us fans unfortunately want daily bulletins about everything that is going on. Some owners don't do it that way and this leaves fans frustrated. Maybe it is the new media manager who is being a little slow.

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:47 am
Bradford Bulls have agreed a season long loan deal from @CTRLFC for French International, Kevin Larroyer!

Great news
Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:48 am
Looks like Larroyer has signed a season long loan with us. According to the Bulls facebook 1 minute ago!
Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:50 am
Now i'm happy with that!
I wonder why we have had to sign him through Cas?

Good work! lets hope Moore is next in..
