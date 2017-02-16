I apologise for my negative reaction to the signing yesterday, he will be good for us i'm sure.

What I personally find from loanees however is they aren't 100% committed to the cause as they don't really want to be there.



The Gravity of what an absolute state we have been left in has just about hit home..



I hope the cavalry does arrive with regards to players, and also a hand is played that nobody has seen yet with regards to investment.

The new owners aren't getting Odsal so there must be something else afoot?