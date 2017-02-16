WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re-signings & new coach

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Re-signings & new coach

 
Post a reply

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:59 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 492
I apologise for my negative reaction to the signing yesterday, he will be good for us i'm sure.
What I personally find from loanees however is they aren't 100% committed to the cause as they don't really want to be there.

The Gravity of what an absolute state we have been left in has just about hit home..

I hope the cavalry does arrive with regards to players, and also a hand is played that nobody has seen yet with regards to investment.
The new owners aren't getting Odsal so there must be something else afoot?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:34 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3688
Location: Hornsea
OK. I am now going to have a quick stir. Has Toovey actually put pen to paper and if so does anyone know how long a work visa should take?

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:42 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2099
Location: No longer Bradford
bowlingboy wrote:
What I personally find from loanees however is they aren't 100% committed to the cause as they don't really want to be there.


I'm sure that is the case with some players, but I wouldn't tar them all with the same brush. As an example, Jay Pitts came on loan to us from Hull in the season we got relegated and was one of our best players, with certainly no lack of effort.

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:45 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 492
Its all very cloak and dagger who actually knows anything about anything, there is a team that comes out of the tunnel on game day and plays...
we know that team has a new kit and a new sponsor on it, we also know you can buy season tickets to watch this team.
that's about the full extent of it though,

Re: Re-signings & new coach

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:10 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3716
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
I'm pretty sure sponsors aren't coming on board with their eyes shut and have done some due diligence re the Clubs prospects short & medium term, the off field has been going in the right direction the Academy is also looking to be up and running, the main problem for the first Team as I said previously is due to Toovs not being Head Coach officially and once he is things should get moving. All the speculation on here won't change anything except contribute to a feeling of negativity starting to pervade this forum!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bulliac, Bullsmad, cieranblonde, daveyz999, dboy, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Inoffski1, Old_Northern, rebelrobin, redeverready, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, thepimp007, tikkabull, vbfg and 284 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,3411,51575,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  