To be fair great move. No recall for the month. After that it's a 24 hour recall. Training wise at this present moment he doesn't really need to be at every session at the moment as daft as it sounds. We don't have an amazing game play plan where our second rowers do anything differently.



Look at the Leeds lads. Are they at all our sessions? If yes, then so will Larroyer as it is the same loan just a different club. If no, does it matter? Look at how two playmakers have slotted in without training with us. I'm sure a forward could make the same transition like Oledzki.



I think the main thing to take from this is cost. We have a player with SL and international experience in a position we are desperate for experience in. We are essentially only paying half for him for the duration he is with us too. As a loan deal is a 50/50 split normally, well depending on the team, there has been occasions where the parent club has paid full wages and just needed them to get game time. Can't see Cas doing this though!



Injury aside. He'll play every game that he is hear for I would assume. So 4 games at half price. And give Lowe and Chalmers a chance to scout a bit more. Also gives other teams another month to sort out their squads and we can see who is surplus to requirements.



Next up Scott Moore and hopefully a prop. But so far, happy with this!